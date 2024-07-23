Kansas City Royals All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. had a night during Monday's series-opener at home against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. Witt led the Royals to a 10-4 victory over the D'backs, as he went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while also coming just a single away from completing a cycle.

Of course, fans took notice of Witt's brilliance at the plate, as he continues to have success offensively.

“Bobby Witt Jr. is simply on another planet right now He's a single shy of the cycle in the fourth inning lol,” posted @TalkinBaseball_.

“Not to be excessive but Bobby Witt Jr is the greatest baseball player of all time,” shared @MeganMakinMoney.

“The Royals are building something special and it starts and ends with Bobby Witt Jr!” stated @KC__Today.

“royals got a good one, happy for them,” chimed in @explaincubs.

“If Aaron Judge didn’t exist Bobby would be MVP,” wrote @DJ_DoesSports.

“An actual All Star leading his team to the playoffs. Let’s Go Royals,” said @cleve_lando.

Bobby Witt Jr. got his first hit of the night on a triple to right field in the first inning. Two innings later, he recorded a double to the left field. In the fourth inning, Witt's hot bat struck again, as he lifted a monster 431-foot three-run home run that also extended the Royals' lead to five, 8-3.

Witt was ultimately denied of a cycle, as he got hit by Diamondbacks reliever Humberto Castellanos in just his first pitch in the sixth inning. He still scored a run before the end of that frame off of a sacrifice fly from Royals teammate Salvador Perez. The 24-year-old Witt got another chance to complete the feat in the eighth inning but flied out.

“I definitely wanted to do it for the fans. These fans are awesome out here,” Witt said during an interview on the field following the Kansas City victory.

Witt also revealed that a seemingly prescient fan nearly hit a cycle prediction.

“After the first three at-bats, I'm like, this dude needs to come to every game,” Witt added.

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals on a tear to start second half of 2024 MLB season

With their latest victory, the Royals managed to keep their record in the second half of the season unblemished. After losing back-to-back games against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park before the MLB All-Star break, the Royals have now gone 4-0 start their second-half schedule. They kicked things off after the break with a three-game sweep of the lowly Chicago White Sox at home before taking Game 1 of the series against the Diamondbacks.

Witt is undoubtedly a major reason for Kansas City's resurgence. Over the last four Royals games, Witt has hit .800 with a .894 on-base percentage and 1.467 slugging percentage, while also recording a couple of doubles, a triple, and two home runs to go with six RBIs.

Witt will inevitably cool down, but it is still interesting to see how long he can keep his incredibly hot stretch at the plate going.

The Diamondbacks will have Jordan Montgomery starting in the second leg of the series this Tuesday, and for what it's worth, Witt is 1-for-2 in his career against the lefty hurler.

So far in the 2024 MLB season, Witt, who signed an 11-year deal worth $288.7 million extension with Kansas City last February, is hitting .341/.387/.592 with 18 home runs across 402 at-bats.