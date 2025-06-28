The Los Angeles Dodgers kept their winning streak going against the Colorado Rockies. Los Angeles swept Colorado, outscoring the team 20-9 in the three-game series. And, despite the Dodgers’ star-studded lineup, Max Muncy stole the spotlight with his recent offensive eruption. Muncy hit his second grand slam in three games on Wednesday, driving in 6 runs. In LA’s series opener against the Kansas City Royals, the veteran third baseman was at it again.

Muncy hit a home run in his first at-bat against the Royals Friday, going deep for the fourth time in his last four games, per MLB.

Max Muncy clubs his 4th homer in his last 4 games! pic.twitter.com/pdHW22Rx7o — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Batting in the second inning, Muncy worked the count in his favor before hammering a 3-1 four-seamer from Royals starter Noah Cameron to deep center. The 424-foot bomb is Muncy’s 13th on the season and his fourth in four contests. He now has 15 RBI in that span as well, bringing his season total to 53.

Max Muncy continues crazy power surge for Dodgers

Muncy’s offensive production has come in bunches this season. But he’s been fantastic in June. The two-time All-Star entered Friday’s matchup slashing a scorching .328/.459/.642 in 22 games this month. After his second inning fireworks against the Royals, he has 7 home runs, 22 RBI and 20 runs scored in June.

That production would put him on a 162-game pace for 45 homers, 150 RBI and 142 runs scored. And the Dodgers have Muncy batting eighth in the lineup on Friday – a testament to the ridiculous collection of talent in LA.

And speaking of ridiculous talent, Shohei Ohtani started off the game with a leadoff home run. Ohtani passed Aaron Judge with his National League-leading 29th dinger of the season. He also hit his seventh triple of the year, picked up two more RBI and scored two runs. And it’s only the sixth inning.

The Dodgers entered the Royals series having won 10 of their last 12 games and four straight. The hot streak allowed LA to retake control of the NL West after the San Francisco Giants tied the Dodgers for first place on June 13. Los Angeles now has a six game lead in the division.