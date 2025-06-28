The Los Angeles Dodgers kept their winning streak going against the Colorado Rockies. Los Angeles swept Colorado, outscoring the team 20-9 in the three-game series. And, despite the Dodgers’ star-studded lineup, Max Muncy stole the spotlight with his recent offensive eruption. Muncy hit his second grand slam in three games on Wednesday, driving in 6 runs. In LA’s series opener against the Kansas City Royals, the veteran third baseman was at it again.

Muncy hit a home run in his first at-bat against the Royals Friday, going deep for the fourth time in his last four games, per MLB.

Batting in the second inning, Muncy worked the count in his favor before hammering a 3-1 four-seamer from Royals starter Noah Cameron to deep center. The 424-foot bomb is Muncy’s 13th on the season and his fourth in four contests. He now has 15 RBI in that span as well, bringing his season total to 53.

Max Muncy continues crazy power surge for Dodgers

Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Dodgers News
Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel (91) congratulates Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) after his solo home run in the seventh inning at Coors Field. Cameron Muncy
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani makes Royals pay with leadoff HRZachary Howell ·
Los Angeles Dodgers two‑way player Shohei Ohtani (17) pitches the ball during the second inning against Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani starter status confirmed, prompting questionsZachary Howell ·
Jun 26, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Shohei Ohtani pulls off historic MLB feat last done in 1954 by Willie MaysMike Gianakos ·
Jun 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants manager Bob Melvin watches his team take on the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Giants fans rip Bob Melvin over claim after getting swept by MarlinsMike Gianakos ·
Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after a hit during the third inning against the New York Mets during the third inning against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani cruises to All-Star Game without any troubleAbdullah Imran ·
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a solo home run in the seventh inning at Coors Field.
How Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani tied Red Sox legend with latest All-Star selectionSteve Silverman ·
Jun 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) hits a three-run home run during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium.
Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Muncy’s offensive production has come in bunches this season. But he’s been fantastic in June. The two-time All-Star entered Friday’s matchup slashing a scorching .328/.459/.642 in 22 games this month. After his second inning fireworks against the Royals, he has 7 home runs, 22 RBI and 20 runs scored in June.

That production would put him on a 162-game pace for 45 homers, 150 RBI and 142 runs scored. And the Dodgers have Muncy batting eighth in the lineup on Friday – a testament to the ridiculous collection of talent in LA.

And speaking of ridiculous talent, Shohei Ohtani started off the game with a leadoff home run. Ohtani passed Aaron Judge with his National League-leading 29th dinger of the season. He also hit his seventh triple of the year, picked up two more RBI and scored two runs. And it’s only the sixth inning.

The Dodgers entered the Royals series having won 10 of their last 12 games and four straight. The hot streak allowed LA to retake control of the NL West after the San Francisco Giants tied the Dodgers for first place on June 13. Los Angeles now has a six game lead in the division.