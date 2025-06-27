The Kansas City Royals have much to consider regarding pitcher Kris Bubic. In addition to other Royals pitchers on the trading block, Bubic could join them before the July 31st deadline.

MLB Network insider Jon Morosi hints that the Royals could take a chance and give up Bubic if they could get some offense out of it. Even though he doesn't foresee Bubic getting traded.

“I don't believe Bubic is getting traded, he said.” But I will say this, the Royals have lost four in a row. Their pitching overall is quite good. Bubic, importantly, is under control for one more year at a very reasonable number.”

However, he had his little caveat.

“If the Royals could get 2 impactful young bats, I think this is something they'd at least have to consider,” Morosi said.

Bubic is in a unique situation. On the one hand, he's have a solid season with a 6-5 record, 2.18 ERA, and 96 strikeouts. On the other hand, Bubic is under a one year contract with the Royals set to expire at the end of the season.

In addition, he's eligible for arbitration in 2026 and can be a free agent in 2027.

As a result, the Royals don't have total control over him and could trade him. Meanwhile the Royals are 38-43, fourth place in the American League Central Division.

They are also in the midst of a four game losing streak. On Friday, they take on the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in a three game series.

Who could the Royals get for Kris Bubic?

Aside from the dynamic duo of Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino, the Royals offense have struggled as of late.

Even though they bring the power, others are not stepping up. In addition, the Royals are having difficulty consistently getting on base.

Their on-base percentage is .298, ranked 26th in the MLB. In terms of offensive weapons, Kansas City could look at a few notable players if they trade Bubic.

Among them include JJ Bleday, Mike Tauchman, Mickey Moniak, or Jesus Sanchez, per the Royals Reporter.

Each of whom have shown stints of consistency and power at the plate.