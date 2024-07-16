Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. gave fans a performance to remember at the 2024 Home Run Derby, becoming the first player ever from his franchise to make it out of the opening round and making it to the final stage on a tear. Unfortunately for him, he came up just short, losing to Los Angeles Dodgers star Teoscar Hernandez.

Witt hit 20 home runs in the first round, the second-highest total of that round, before leading the second round with 17. In the finals, the Texas native came up just one long ball shy of Hernandez, using the most of his outs by earning a bonus one and smacking some towering blasts. Down to his last out with the chance to force a swing-off for all the marbles, he struck the ball 406 feet and…just short.

It would be hard to script an ending as close as that one. Witt got just to the edge of the warning track with a wall that wasn’t too tough to clear, giving Hernandez the win, the first ever for a Dodger. The Royals star's fantastic performance will be remembered and appreciated. It will also be fans hoping to see him in the derby again in the future.

After the fun, Witt wasn’t too dejected. He was simply happy to be a part of the exciting show, saying simply how much fun it was on Twitter/X.

Indeed it was fun, Bobby. Although the pool of participants this season lacked a face-of-the-game type of player (think Aaron Judge or Shohei Ohtani), it was a fantastic show that featured great moments. Even Patrick Mahomes was locked in as he watched for his fellow KC superstar to win it. Witt couldn’t pull it off but he undoubtedly had one of the best performances of the derby.

Bobby Witt Jr. emerging as superstar for the Royals

In a field that featured multi-time winner Pete Alonso, reigning ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia and fellow All-Stars Hernandez, Jose Ramirez, Gunnar Henderson, Alec Bohm and Marcell Ozuna, Witt was one of the very biggest stars in this year’s derby.

Witt will come off the bench for the American League in the main event but has MVP-level numbers. He comes into the All-Star Game rocking a .928 OPS with an MLB-leading 125 hits. The shortstop has 63 RBI, 25 doubles, nine triples, 16 home runs and 22 stolen bases on 31 attempts. He's getting better and better each season, improving his OPS, walk rate, strikeout rate and exit velocity over his three MLB campaigns.

Barring something unforeseen, Witt is going to be an All-Star for years to come. There will be plenty more chances to see him in the Home Run Derby. With his ability to string together homers in succession, he seems destined to win it one day.

The Royals are in pretty good shape, too, having a 52-45 record that leaves them just on the outside of the playoff picture entering the break thanks primarily to the production of Witt and the outstanding season from Seth Lugo. The future is bright at Kauffman Stadium and there’s no bigger reason for that than Witt.