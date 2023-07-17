The Kansas City Royals finally scored their first win after the MLB All-Star break, but they might have a concerning injury to deal with after veteran catcher Salvador Perez exited Sunday's series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays with a left hamstring issue, according to the team's official Twitter account.

Salvador Perez left the game in the second inning after feeling discomfort in his left hamstring while scoring a run off a double by MJ Melendez and is reportedly scheduled to go through more testing on Monday to get a clearer picture of the injury, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com. Before leaving the contest, Perez went 1-for-1 with a run in what eventually turned out to be an 8-4 victory at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are hoping the 33-year-old catcher will not need a trip to the injured list, but that will likely be determined after more tests.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

On the season, Salvador Perez is batting .258 with a .299 on-base percentage and a .444 slugging percentage. He has 15 home runs and 40 RBIs.

The Royals have a short turnaround from their win against the Rays to their next game, as they will be facing the Detroit Tigers at home this Monday for a start of a four-game home stand. It seems likely that the Royals will take a careful approach with Perez by at least letting him rest during the series opener against Detroit

With Perez hurt, the Royals can turn to Freddy Fermin for catching duties in the meantime. The other catcher on Kansas City's depth chart is Melendez, though, he's mostly been playing in the outfield this season.