Baseball is back after the All-Star break and we're back to bring you a prediction and pick for this matchup between American League teams heading in opposite directions. The Tampa Bay Rays (58-35) will take on the Kansas City Royals (26-65) for a three-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rays-Royals prediction and pick.

The Tampa Bay Rays are currently first in the AL East and have a two-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles. They've been the best team in the league for much of the season and have seen stellar performances in every area of the game. Had it not been for their most recent slump, they could be owners of the best record in baseball. The Rays lost seven straight games before winning their last one. Tyler Glasnow (RHP) will be on the bump.

The Kansas City Royals are currently last in the AL Central, sitting 19.5-games back of the leading Cleveland Guardians. They're neck-and-neck with the Oakland Athletics for the worst record in baseball and will have a tough series coming up against a Rays team looking to get back. The Royals are 3-7 in their last 10 games, but won their last time out against the Guardians. Alec Marsh (RHP) will be their likely starter.

Here are the Rays-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Royals Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (-170)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (+140)

Over (9): -110

Under (9): -110

How To Watch Rays vs. Royals

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays may not be happy with the way they closed out the first half of the season as their lead over the Orioles has diminished, but they'll be happy to see a struggling Royals team across from them in this one. This can prove to be a crucial series for the Rays as they have a solid chance to sweep, according to the betting odds. They sport one of the best hitting lineups in baseball and have been carving teams up on the base paths with their speed. Their pitching is one of the league's best and they'll have the stern advantage in this one.

Tyler Glasnow (2-3) makes the start with a 4.10 ERA thru 41.2 innings of work. He hasn't seen his usual work rate this season due to injury, but he's slowly getting back into the swing of things. He notched 11 strikeouts just two starts ago, but the Rays have lost his last two consecutive starts. His ERA has been slightly better on the road this season so look for him to get out to strong start.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals aren't playing for much at this point besides avoiding the worst record in the league. Their lineup is in the process of a rebuild and the results haven't been there much at all thus far. Their recent six-game losing streak was especially bad as they were outscored by 24 runs during the stretch. They're hoping for the miracle that they can steal at least one game of this series at home and add to their total.

Alec Marsh (0-2) will start with a 7.00 ERA thru 9.0 innings of work. He's had a very rough start to his campaign this year and has yet to turn in a solid performance. He's given up three home runs in his short time out and will fail to give the Royals any chance of winning if his performances continue the way they have.

Final Rays-Royals Prediction & Pick

There's not much reason to back the Royals at this point and especially not against one of the MLB's best teams. The Rays will be hell-bent on sweeping this series after their losing streak before the All-Star break, so look for them to come out firing on all cylinders. Let's take the Rays to win this game convincingly.

Final Rays-Royals Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 (-170)