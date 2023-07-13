The trade market for Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Pérez is quieting down.

Despite other teams showing interest in trading for Pérez, the Royals are staying true to their word that they have no plans to trade him. “The Salvador Pérez market is quiet at the moment.” Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported in a Tweet Thursday.

The 33-year-old catcher began receiving interest from other teams in June, however, Royals general manager J.J. Piccolo has maintained that the Royals will not be entertaining those offers. The trade deadline is August 1st.

Several rumors in June listed that the San Diego Padres were the main team inquiring about Pérez, but Piccolo shut down those rumors. “It's not something we're looking to do. But it doesn't mean that teams won't ask about him. I will confirm the report was accurate, that the team called and asked about him. But unfortunately, it was leaked. Those conversations should remain private,”

per ESPN.

The Royals are in last place in the American League Central with a measly 26-65 record, however, the Royals still believe Pérez can be a great mentor and example for younger players on the roster.

Pérez still has two more years on his current deal after this season's end. He has played his entire 12-year career with the Royals and made the All-Star team eight times as well as won the Gold Glove award five times. He also helped lead the Royals to a World Series win in 2015 and even earned the World Series MVP unanimously.