There are few players as synonymous with their teams as Salvador Perez is with the Kansas City Royals. Perez has been a member of the Royals for his entire 14-year career, won a World Series and was named World Series MVP in 2015, has earned five Gold Gloves, four Silver Sluggers and been named to nine All-Star teams and led the league in home runs in 2021.

In a shocking admission, it was revealed on Friday that Perez was nearly sent to the Texas Rangers during last year's Trade Deadline in an article by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Rustin Dodd.

Conversations about potentially trading Perez first arose when Rangers catcher Jonah Heim went on the injured list four days before the trade deadline. It was at that point that Royals general manager J.J. Piccolo asked Perez for permission to begin trade conversations regarding him with the Rangers.

Because of Major League Baseball's service time rules, any player who has played for at least 10 years, with the last five years consecutive years coming with the same team, earns a the ability to veto any trade, giving them a de-facto full no-trade clause. Perez, who had spent the entirety of his then-13-year career with the Royals, could have utilized his veto power if he wanted to.

Instead, Perez said yes, and allowed the Royals to engage with both the Rangers and the Miami Marlins about a potential deal.

“Sometimes, you get frustrated,” Perez said. “I was trying to make it to the playoffs again. I’m getting older. I tried to be honest with myself.”

While no deal ended up materializing, this hypothetical no leaves many wondering just what would have happened if the Royals ended up trading away their franchise cornerstone during last year's trade deadline. The 34-year-old Perez said that the main reason he waived his no-trade clause was because he wanted the chance to make the playoffs again, and wasn't sure that the Royals would be competitive while he was still in the prime of his career.

During these trade conversations, Perez asked Piccolo if he thought the Royals could win soon.

“I’m not going to lie to you about it. A lot of stuff has to go right,” Piccolo said to Perez.

Using Piccolo's words, a lot of stuff has gone right for the Royals.

Salvador Perez and Royals are competing for 2024 postseason

In one of the most impressive single-season turnarounds in recent memory, the Royals are just two games behind the Boston Red Sox for the third American League Wild Card spot after losing 106 games last year.

One of the biggest reasons why: Perez has continued to be one of baseball's elite two-way catchers and his veteran leadership has helped stabilize one of the youngest rosters in the league. Perez is batting .282/.343/.477 with 17 home runs and 62 RBI as by far the longest tenured and one of the oldest members of the Royals.

If Perez ended up on the Rangers, Marlins or any other team during last year's deadline, it's no guarantee the Royals are where they are right now. It sure seems like Kansas City made the right call in holding on to their star catcher.