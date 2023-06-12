With the Oakland Athletics being historically bad, many fans haven't noticed just how much the Kansas City Royals have struggled this season. Despite those struggles, the Royals will always do what's best for their roster. This time around, that meant bad news for a former Red Sox outfielder.

Kansas City has designated Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment, the team announced. In turn, the Royals have called up outfielder Dairon Blanco from AAA.

Bradley signed a minor league deal with the Royals prior to the season. After making the Opening Day roster, the outfielder went on to appear in 43 games in Kansas City. It was anything but a welcome debut, as Bradley hit just .133 with one home run and six RBI.

Offensive has never been Bradley's strong suit. Over his 11-year major league career, Bradley is just a .225 hitter although he does have 109 home runs and 449 RBI. This season has been horrific for the outfielder however.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Royals rank 24th in home runs (62), 25th in batting average (.230), 29th in runs scored (243). Among all hitters on the team, Bradley ranks 16th in batting average and 15th in home runs and RBI.

Jackie Bradley Jr. is a former All Star and a World Series champion. However, his recent play at the major league level has been less than impressive. At 18-47, Kansas City isn't going to be competing for a playoff berth anytime soon. Still, they didn't see Bradley sticking around in their plans.

The Royals will turn to some youth as they look towards the future. Bradley will have plenty of questions to answer as he looks to continue his MLB career.