Bellator MMA has been on its last legs for quite a while now. The money has been losing money year over year for the last few years or so and it's finally come to a head where Bellator was to be bought out and the sale looks to be a done deal in the coming weeks says Ariel Helwani.

Expect the sale of Bellator to be completed in the coming weeks. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 17, 2023

There has been a ton of speculation as to who will be purchasing Bellator from Viacom. The most talked about suitors that were linked to potentially buying Bellator were the UFC, the PFL, and ONE Championship. Dana White made it clear that there were no discussions in place to acquire Bellator but he wouldn't opposed to signing fighters from the promotion if they happen to become free agents after this whole sale is finalized.

As for ONE Championship, their CEO Chatri Sityodtong expressed that they were not in the running to purchase Bellator either. He stands by the product that he has put together already and he believes in the world champion fighters that he has obtained on his roster. That leads to just one promotion that seems to be at the top of everyone's list in acquiring Bellator.

The Professional Fighters League has been throwing around some serious money lately as they signed the biggest combat sports free agent this year, Francis Ngannou. The reports have stated that they are looking to purchase Bellator from Viacom for an estimated $500 Million. This could potentially be the best-case scenario for Bellator as it has been talked about that the PFL and Bellator will remain separate entities but under the same umbrella. That means potentially more crossover fights for the PFL's new PPV Super Fight Series they have been long talking about.

Regardless of who the buyer is of Bellator, it is a big step in the right direction for the future of the organization. They still have some of the best MMA talent on their roster and they now have a chance to continue their careers and put on a show for the fans.