Veteran NHL winger Patrick Kane released a video of him working out through his agency CAA as he continues to rehab from a hip resurfacing procedure that he had done on June 1. Patrick Kane is a free agent after a long stint with the Chicago Blackhawks and getting traded to the New York Rangers to try to win the Stanley Cup last season. Kane is expected to sign his next NHL deal in about a month, according to Chris Johnston of TSN.

Putting in the work day in and day out. @88PKane is gearing up for season 17 in the NHL. 💪@caa_sports pic.twitter.com/MpHHRmw5ml — CAA Hockey (@CAAHockey) September 27, 2023

Kane is not the player he once was with the Blackhawks, but still a very dangerous player in the offensive zone. It will be interesting to see where he signs for the upcoming season.

We know that Kane specifically wanted to play for the Rangers last year, and that is why he got traded there after using his no-trade clause to make that happen. It would make sense that he would have interest in returning there, but the Rangers have very little room, if any with the salary cap to make a move. They are also trying to see if young players in Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere can step into bigger roles. It might not make sense for Kane to return to New York.

The Buffalo Sabres make sense for Kane, however. Buffalo is Kane's home town, and he has been linked to them before. The Sabres are an up and coming team with plenty of young talent that expects to contend soon. He could be a good veteran presence there.

Lastly, Kane has been mentioned with the Dallas Stars. The Stars are a potential Stanley Cup contender, and Kane could go there if he believes he can add a fourth cup win to his legacy.

Regardless, it seems that we will find out where Kane will be playing this year shortly after the start of the season.