It seems that free agent winger Patrick Kane is nearing a decision for where he is going to play this season after recovering from offseason hip surgery, and a reunion with the New York Rangers is possible, along with the Detroit Red Wings and Buffalo Sabres as suitors, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff. Seravalli detailed why each location is possible.

The first team mentioned was the Sabres, Patrick Kane's hometown team.

“A hometown team makes a lot of sense, a team certainly on the upswing. Could you imagine Kane as one of those guys who could end this crazy long Sabres drought? I think the sabres are on the mix.”

Next, Seravalli mentioned how it did not go as planned with the Rangers last spring, and both sides could be intrigued to try it again

“The New York Rangers are also a team that are paying attention to Kane, and for good reason,” Seravalli said. “You saw what they had to give up last year to get him; they knew at the time he wasn't fully healthy. It didn't quite come together like it probably should have, but I think they were really impressed with the way he entered and was a leader. They were just kind of hoping, wishing and praying he'd be at the Kane 88 showtime level we were used to. I think in the back of his mind, he's also certainly intrigued on what it would be like to go back there. Maybe sort of finally put that piece back together.”

Lastly, the Red Wings are a team that Kane is reportedly keeping a close eye on.

“I'll give you another thought that those close to him have noticed he's been keeping an eye on. That's the Detroit Red Wings,” Seravalli said. “Certainly, a surprise to me when I first hear it, but I have to tell you that the idea of getting Kane and Alex DeBrincat relinked has stood out to many.”

Seravalli said these are not the only teams on Kane's radar, but is seems all three are serious possibilities.