Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was active in bolstering his team’s pitching depth during the offseason, and he reportedly pondered making a move for another left-handed pitcher.

According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Phillies “considered” signing Dallas Keuchel to a minor league deal. Heyman adds that the Phillies have not yet made an offer to the one-time American League Cy Young Award winner.

Keuchel is still without a contract this year. He is coming off of a 2022 season where he featured for the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Texas Rangers. His run with the White Sox came to an end in late May after he was released by the team. He wound up posting a 7.88 ERA in 32.0 innings pitched while with Chicago last season.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It did not take long for Keuchel to find a new home in the majors following his departure from the White Sox, as he reached an agreement with the Diamondbacks on a one-year minor league contract in June. He tallied four starts with the NL West side, where he logged a 9.64 ERA in 18.2 innings pitched.

Keuchel was released by the Diamondbacks mere days before he came to terms with the Rangers on a minor league deal in July. As was the case with Arizona, Keuchel’s stint in Texas was short-lived; he was designated for assignment after recording a 12.60 ERA in two such starts.

At the moment, the reigning National League champions do have a need for pitching reinforcements, especially as the likes of Ranger Suarez (tenderness in left forearm) and Nick Nelson (strained left hamstring) are currently on the 15-day injured list.