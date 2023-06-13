There have been a lot of rumors flying about the Big 12 conference potentially adding Colorado back to the conference, but the potential ripple effect could be shocking for many fans of college sports who do not follow conference realignment closely. If the Big 12 conference adds Colorado, many believe that the conference could be targeting UConn to jump as well if other Pac-12 schools do not come along, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN+.

Sources say that the Big 12 has held an in-person visit with Colorado school officials at a neutral site, and has also had an on-campus visit at UConn, according to Thamel. Some believe that Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark wants to double-down on the Big 12's strength in basketball, while also targeting the northeast, and specifically the New York market. UConn checks all of those boxes. The problem is that the football program has been lackluster in recent memory, despite a good first season under head coach Jim Mora in 2022.

At the end of the day, the decision on who to add will be up to university presidents within the Big 12, so Brett Yormark may have some convincing to do. Many believe that the Big 12 would like other Four Corner schools in Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to join the conference, while UConn would be a backup option.

We will likely have to wait until details on the new Pac-12 television contract before finding out if Colorado will make the move.

Thamel also reported that there is a sentiment from some that the Big 12 should wait until the ACC schools can get out of their grant of rights agreement in 2036.

As for UConn, it might be a surprising move for some. The Big East has been great for the school, and along with the hiring of Dan Hurley, helped revive the men's basketball program. The fanbase is divided because of the school's historical ties to the Big East. However, football has no permanent home as an independent, and the Big 12 would be a big step up in television revenue that would be tough for UConn to refuse.