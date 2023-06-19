The Phoenix Suns completed a big trade to acquire Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards on Sunday, and the Suns have been getting a lot of calls regarding Deandre Ayton since then, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said on The Pat McAfee Show.

“I do think, one thing Pat that has happened since this trade is Phoenix has been getting a lot of calls on Deandre Ayton in the last 12 to 18 hours, teams seeing if now Deandre Ayton is a little more attainable,” Shams Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. “We'll see if he's going to be back on the team or not next year.”

Charania was asked if he sees Devin Booker or Bradley Beal playing the majority of the point guard minutes, and that is when he brought up the Suns receiving calls on Deandre Ayton. Charania said that he sees Devin Booker playing the majority of the point guard minutes.

This is not the first time we have heard about the possibility of Ayton leaving the Suns. Last offseason, Ayton signed the largest offer sheet in NBA history with the Indiana Pacers, which was for four years and $133 million. The Suns matched the offer, so he stayed in Phoenix for the 2022-2023 season.

It will be interesting to see if the Suns decide to move off of Ayton or not. The concern for the Suns has been the depth of the team, and many view that as the reason they lost in the NBA Playoffs. They have the superstars in Booker, Kevin Durant and now Beal in the fold. It will now be about filling out the rest of the roster.