Madison Bumgarner is still without a team after the Arizona Diamondbacks released him last month. The Diamondbacks designated Bumgarner for assignment on April 20, and they released him six days later. Arizona is set to cover nearly $34 million of his remaining contract.

The Diamondbacks’ call to part ways with Bumgarner came after the veteran left-hander posted a 10.26 ERA in four starts this season.

Bumgarner has been linked with multiple teams as of late, including the New York Yankees. However, it is unlikely that Bumgarner will soon take his talents to the reigning American League East champions.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted on Thursday that the Yankees “seem like a candidate to consider” signing the three-time World Series champion.

Heyman did add that “Yankees people” currently appear “lukewarm at best” at the possibility of such a move coming to fruition.

The Yankees have dealt with multiple injuries within their pitching staff this year. They currently have eight pitchers on the injured list, including three starters. Among them, Luis Severino is still yet to pitch this season due to a right lat strain injury.

As a result, the Yankees have had to call on several pitchers to step up amid the team’s injury woes within its rotation. For one, Jhony Brito has already logged six starts in his ongoing rookie campaign.

Overall, the wait continues on whether Bumgarner will soon find a new home in the majors.