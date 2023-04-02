The New York Yankees had multiple standout performers in their 6-0 series finale win against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, including Jhony Brito.

The Yankees’ No. 27 ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline was initially slated to open up the 2023 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Due to the team’s early season injury woes within its starting rotation, Brito was called on to make his MLB debut against the Giants.

Brito logged 5.0 scoreless innings and allowed just two hits to the NL West club. The right-hander heavily relied on his changeup throughout his time on the mound, as he generated 11 out of his 16 swings and misses on the day from the pitch. The rookie hurler also tallied all six of his strikeouts from his changeup.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was pleased to see Brito enjoy much success with his changeup on Sunday.

“He’s got great action on it, but the arm speed on it is kind of over the top there,” Boone said during his postgame press conference. “Rips his four-seam and sinker off it, but then that changeup, it’s the same arm action, but it profiles well too.

“It’s a real good pitch for him.”

Boone added that Brito orchestrated a “really good performance” in the Yankees’ win over the Giants.

The Yankees will now look ahead to a three-game home series against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning on Monday.