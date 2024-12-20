The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without the services of a key wide receiver against the Ravens, but T.J. Watt got an encouraging injury update. And Russell Wilson provided an upbeat take with his awesome six-word message about a potential Pittsburgh return, according to nbcsports.com.

A child asked Wilson if he likes playing for the Steelers and he said, “Yeah, I love it. It’s awesome.”

The followup asked if he would re-sgin with the Steelers and Wilson said, “Hopefully, I love it here. It’s cool. Hopefully, we’re going to win a Super Bowl.”

Steelers QB Russell Wilson trying to lead team to postseason success

The Steelers are in the playoffs. Now they are looking to set themselves up for good matchups, including home games.

Wilson said the team needs to lock in for the game against the Ravens, according to bolavip.com.

“I think the most important is we got to focus on now,” Wilson said. “We don’t have time to even think about last week. I think the most important thing coming out of it though is that we’ve got to get ourselves the best chance to win. When we put ourselves in good situations, go and capitalize on them. We’re going to have to play our best football. It’s going to be a great game.”

Staying away from too many nerves makes a difference, Wilson added.

“First of all, we got to be able to calm the nerves early and the excitement,” he said. “We have to be able to play and think clearly, efficiently and effectively. But yet play with an edge. I think that’s really important. We’ve got to do the fundamental things. This is a playoff a matchup. There’s going to be highs and there’s going to be lows. We just have to stay neutral. It’s a four quarter game for a reason. We’re going to battle our way through it.”

However, former NFL coach Rex Ryan said the Steelers shouldn’t be so high on Wilson, according to themirror.com.

“(The Steelers) should (be panicking),” Ryan said. “They’re not as good as their record says they are. I mean, they really aren’t. (Mike Tomlin is) a great coach, don’t get me wrong, but I liked Justin Fields better. The impact that Russ has had on the rushing game, they’re absolutely atrocious running the football now.”