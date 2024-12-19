The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently preparing for their upcoming road matchup vs the Baltimore Ravens, which will take place on a short week. Complicating matters for the Steelers is the ankle injury that TJ Watt suffered late in the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles this past weekend.

The injury kept the superstar out of practice on Tuesday but on Wednesday, the team got some positive news.

“WATT WATCH: Here’s T.J. on that banged up left ankle going through some individual drills at the start of practice today,” reported Brian Batko of Post-Gazette Sports, alongside two video clips of Watt at Steelers practice.

https://x.com/BrianBatko/status/1869804983220351105

TJ Watt has had another Defensive Player of the Year caliber season for the Steelers, including registering two sacks in the game vs the Eagles before leaving the contest due to the injury.

Watt is the best player on a Steelers defense that has once again been among the NFL's elite units this year, constantly suffocating opposing offenses, even though they slipped a bit in the loss in Philadelphia.

The Steelers are now looking to finish out the regular season on a strong note and secure themselves the best playoff position possible as the campaign winds down. It's been yet another .500 or better season for head coach Mike Tomlin, extending his historic streak in that department and guaranteeing the Steelers a playoff spot once again.

One aspect that will likely go into the Steelers' decision making process regarding Watt's return to action is the fact that they will be on another short week following the game in Baltimore, as the Kansas City Chiefs will be coming to town on Christmas Day, four days later.

In any case, the Steelers and Ravens are slated to kick things off on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 PM ET from Baltimore. The game will be carried by FOX.