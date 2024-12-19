The Pittsburgh Steelers’ passing game was grounded in a Week 15 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Russell Wilson completed 14 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown and Calvin Austin III was the team’s top target as George Pickens missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury. On Thursday, the Steelers announced that Pickens would sit out again in Week 16.

Both Pickens and backup quarterback Justin Fields have been ruled out for Saturday’s divisional clash with the Baltimore Ravens, according to NFL insider Tom Pelisssero on X. While Fields has mixed in for the occasional read-option play, losing Pickens is a major blow.

The third-year wideout played a pivotal role in the Steelers’ Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Pickens grabbed three passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in Cincinnati, while also collecting multiple fines for over $20K. It appeared the 23-year-old WR made it through the game unscathed, at least physically, as head coach Mike Tomlin dressed the receiver down over his unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

The Steelers won't have top target George Pickens once again in Week 16

Pickens practiced the following week before suddenly popping up on the injury report on the Friday before the Steelers’ Week 14 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh thought he'd be available but unexpectedly changed course and ruled him out against the Browns.

Pickens sat out again against the Eagles. While veteran wideout Mike Williams hoped to fill in as the team’s top target, his contributions in Pickens' absence have been negligible as he’s produced four receptions for 51 scoreless yards across the last two contests.

Despite yet another loss in Philadelphia, where the Steelers haven’t won in 59 years, Pittsburgh clinched a playoff berth in Week 15. And while the team still has a lead in the AFC North, the division is up for grabs with the Ravens trailing by just one game. The Steelers won the first matchup against Baltimore so they would clinch the AFC North with a win on Saturday.

Although the team’s offense took a hit with Pickens ruled out, the defense dodged a major bullet as T.J. Watt returned to practice on Wednesday and is expected to play. Watt injured his ankle late in Week 15’s loss to Philly. Fortunately, the damage wasn’t serious and the Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner will be available as Pittsburgh attempts to lock up the division.