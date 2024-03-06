Wisconsin plays their last home game of the year as they host Rutgers. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Rutgers-Wisconsin prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Rutgers comes into the game sitting at 15-14 on the year while sitting 7-11 in conference play. They have lost four of their last five games overall though. The games have not been close for the most part. They fell by 11 to Minnesota, before falling by 28 to Purdue. They also fell by double digits to Maryland and Nebraska. The lone win was an 82-52 victory over Michigan.
Wisconsin comes into the game sitting at 18-11 on the year, while also sitting 10-8 in conference play. Still, they have lost seven of their last nine games. The two wins were both within ten points as they won at home against Ohio State and Maryland. Still, they are coming off a loss to Illinois, in which they opened as the favorite in the game. This will be the second time these two have faced as well. The first game was at Rutgers, and Rutgers would win the game 78-56.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Rutgers-Wisconsin Odds
Rutgers: +9.5 (-102)
Moneyline: +420
Wisconsin: -9.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -580
Over: 133.5 (-105)
Under: 133.5 (-115)
How to Watch Rutgers vs. Wisconsin
Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT
TV: FS1
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Rutgers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Rutgers ranks 90th in KenPoms adjusted efficiency this year. They have struggled on offense, ranking 278th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but they have been amazing on defense. Rutgers ranks fourth in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Rutgers is 317th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 357th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Jeremiah Williams comes in with 13.0 points per game this year, and 3.3 assists per game. He has played in just nine games this year, but all nine are recent games in which he has been solid. Meanwhile, Clifford Omoruyi comes in with 10.8 points per game this year, while shooting well, hitting 52.1 percent of his shots. Aundre Hyatt rounds out the top scorers. He comes in with 10.6 points per game but is shooting just 37.7 percent.
Rutgers is 58th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are 33rd in offensive rebounds per game, but 115th in offensive rebounding rate this year. Clifford Omoruyi comes in leading the way with 8.6 rebounds per game this year. He has been solid on the offensive glass. He has almost three rebounds per game on the offensive side of the glass. Meanwhile, Hyatt comes in with 4.7 rebounds per game this year.
Rutgers is 23rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 24th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Derek Simpson leads the way here, coming in with 1.4 steals per game this year, while three other players come in with a steal or more per game on the season.
Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win
Wisconsin is ranked 22nd in KenPom's adjusted effects rankings this year. They are 16th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 61st in adjusted defensive efficiency. Wisconsin is 128th in points per game this year, but they are 107th in effective field goal percentage this year. AJ Storr leads the team on offense. He has 16.1 points per game this year while also shooting 43.2 percent on the year. Tyler Whal is second on the team in points with 11.8 points per game this year, shooting 56.4 percent from the field this year. Meanwhile, Steven Crowl is shooting 55.3 percent on the year, with 10.9 points per game.
Wisconsin is 234th in total rebounds this year, but 12th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate this year. They are also eighth in the nation in opponent rebounds per game this year. Crowl and Wahl lead the way here. Crowl comes in with 7.6 rebounds per game while Wahl has 5.8 rebounds per game this season. Further, three other players have three or more rebounds per game this year.
Wisconsin is 96th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Chucky Hepburn comes in with 2.1 steals per game this year, while Tyler Wahlm comes in with a steal per game this year. What has helped Wisconsin is the lack of turnovers. They have 5.8 steals per game but have just 9.8 turnovers per game this year. that ranks them 24th in the nation. They also bring down the tempo well while holding the ball, sitting 43rd in the nation in turnover per play percentage.
Final Rutgers-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick
Rutgers has been struggling as of late. Not only have they lost four of their last five, they have covered just once in their last six games. Wisconsin has not been much better though. Not only have they lost seven of their last nine games, they have failed to cover in every one of them. Wisconsin has covered just once since January 16th. Wisconsin is the better team in this game and will come away with the win, but Rutgers will cover in this one.
Final Rutgers-Wisconsin Prediction & Pick: Rutgers +9.5 (-105)