Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch has always been a big fan of Rudy Gobert. After their win on Tuesday, he once again reminded everyone how important the defensive-minded big man is to their quest for glory.

Gobert helped the Timberwolves upend the Knicks, 115-104, at Target Center to claim their third straight win. Gobert had a double-double of 11 points and 16 rebounds on top of two assists, two steals, and three blocks.

When asked about Gobert's impact, Finch didn't flinch.

“It’s Defensive Player of the Year stuff. It’s every bit as good as it was two seasons ago and every other time he’s won the award. It’s phenomenal,” said the veteran coach in a video posted by Timberwolves reporter Nadine Babu.

The 33-year-old Gobert is one of only three players (Dikembe Mutombo and Ben Wallace are the others) to be named Defensive Player of the Year four times.

While he certainly has limitations on offense, Gobert definitely makes up for it on defense, especially in the paint. Entering this season, he has a career average of 2.1 blocks. He has fully embraced his role and rarely complains even if he doesn't get consistent praise like his high-scoring teammates.

Every team needs a guy like Gobert, and Finch knows that they cannot be as effective without the four-time All-NBA Team member anchoring their defense.

Minnesota improved to 20-10, including 10-5 at home, with the win over New York.

The Timberwolves will have little time to rest as they will take on the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day.