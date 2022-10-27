Ryan Coogler is a well-known director, producer, and screenwriter. Some of his most notable projects include Creed, Fruitvale Station, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Black Panther, and the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Ryan Coogler’s net worth in 2022.

Ryan Coogler’s net worth in 2022 (estimate): $25 million

Ryan Coogler’s net worth in 2022 is $25 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Ryan Coogler was born in Oakland, California. He attended Saint Mary’s College High School. Coogler played football and track in high school. In terms of football, he served as the team captain of the Saint Mary’s Panthers squad, where he performed well enough to earn a scholarship at Saint Mary’s College of California.

Coogler would indeed go on to attend Saint Mary’s and play college football. However, it was also here that Coogler would spark his interest as a screenwriter after his teacher lauded him for his essays. Although Coogler had all the tools to finish his studies at Saint Mary’s, the school’s college program would eventually be canceled. Thus, Coogler’s scholarship also came to an end. As a result, Coogler left Saint Mary’s.

Fortunately, given his talent in football, Coogler still managed to gain enough attention on the college football scene. Various universities including New Mexico State, Brigham Young University, and Sacramento State all tried to recruit Coogler. The talented writer chose to attend Sacramento State and obtained a bachelor’s degree in finance. While playing for the Hornets, Coogler made the school’s record books in terms of ranking fourth in career receptions by a wide receiver with 112.

After graduating from college, Coogler had two career paths in the form of professional football and screenwriter. Coogler would choose the latter, as he attended the University of South Carolina’s School of Cinematic Arts. During his three-year stay there, Coogler started his moviemaking career by releasing a handful of short films. Some of these short films would go on to earn Coogler several awards.

In 2009, Coogler released the film Lock, which won the Dana and Albert Broccoli Award for Filmmaking Excellence at the Tribeca Film Festival. Two years later, his film Fig also racked up several distinctions, including winning the HBO Short Film Competition and the DGA Student Film Award. The short film was also nominated for Outstanding Independent Short Film at the Black Reel Awards in 2012. Last but not least, Coogler’s Gap also won the Jack Nicholson Award for Achievement in Directing.

With so much potential for Coogler, it wasn’t long before he made waves in the movie industry. Coogler made his directing debut on big screen in 2013 with Fruitvale Station. Although it is unknown how much Coogler earned from the film, the movie was relatively successful. The film went on to garner $17.4 million in revenue. On top of the gross sales, the distribution rights of the film were eventually bought by The Weinstein Company for around $2 million. Furthermore, Fruitvale Station also won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

After a rousing debut, Coogler wouldn’t stop there. Like in Fruitvale station, Coogler tapped his main star, Michael B. Jordan, for Creed. Creed was an ultimate success for Coogler, as the film would earn $173.6 million in gross revenue worldwide.

While Creed was a huge success, Coogler and Jordan’s partnership didn’t end there. In 2018, Coogler’s breakthrough film came in the form of Black Panther. As part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Coogler became the first Black film director for Marvel Studios. With Coogler as the director, the film would go on to gross $1.3 billion worldwide and broke box-office records. Moreover, the superhero film would go on to win three Academy Awards for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Original Score.

As a producer, Coogler has also found a lot of success. In 2021, his production company Proximity Media agreed to a five-year deal with Disney+ to air a television series set in Wakanda, in relation to Coogler’s Black Panther. During the same year, Coogler also produced the film Judas and The Black Messiah. The movie would go on to collect several distinguished awards, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. As a producer, his other works include 30 for 30, Homeroom, and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Although Coogler had found a lot of success in filmmaking, he admitted that he wanted to walk away from the industry after his Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman, passed away after years of battling colon cancer. However, Coogler decided instead to honor Boseman’s legacy. As a result, the talented director is set to continue to direct upcoming films such as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Wrong Answer. Coogler is also credited as a producer for Creed III, Bitter Root, Underrated, and the Marvel TV program Ironheart.

Aside from actively making movies, Coogler also spends his time resolving issues in society. Since he was 21, Coogler has worked as a counselor at San Francisco’s Juvenile Hall. Furthermore, Coogler serves as one of the founding members of Blackout for Human Rights, which is an organization that addresses human rights violations in the United States of America.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Ryan Coogler’s net worth in 2022?