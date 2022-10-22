Ryan Day gets real on where Ohio State must improve ahead of Big Ten showdown vs. Penn State

The Ohio State Buckeyes secured their seventh win of the season on Saturday via a 54-10 home victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes. From head coach Ryan Day’s standpoint, it was not a flawless performance from his team as, for one, the Big Ten powerhouse did not have its best day running the football.

While Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud guided the offense with four passing touchdowns, he did not have much help from the team’s running backs group. Overall, the TreVeyon Henderson-led Buckeyes rush offense tallied 66 rushing yards and also posted a 2.2 yards per rush attempt average in the game.

The Iowa defense was able to contain an Ohio State rush offense that came into the conference matchup ranking at second in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game with a 228.0 average.

For Day, Ohio State must be more efficient on the ground moving forward.

“We’re going to have to go back and figure out how we run the ball better,” Day said during his post-game press conference.

Henderson and Miyan Williams will have another pivotal test this season as they will guide the rush offense in the road clash against the Penn State Nittany Lions next week. They each may end up being called on by offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson for multiple crucial snaps in the contest in an effort to help balance out the offense for Stroud.