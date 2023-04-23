After years of trash talk, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis had their long-awaited super fight on Saturday. In the end, it was Davis who secured the bragging rights, coming away with a knockout win in the seventh round to move to a 29-0 record in his professional career.

A devastating body shot from Davis dropped Garcia to one knee during the early stages of the seventh round. Garcia failed to beat the 10-count, and Davis wound up clinching an astounding 27th career win via knockout. Overall, Davis landed 47.6 percent of his power punches in the fight.

During a post-fight press conference, Garcia took some time to touch on plans after his loss to Davis. He noted that while he would be open to once again squaring off with the undefeated boxer sometime down the road, he will be moving back up to 140.

“I got in with one of the best, but I’ll feel much stronger at 140,” Garcia said. “I’m going to go up and fight the top fighters at 140, and that’s what I plan to do. … I feel like I’m still a big attraction in the sport, and I feel moving up to 140, whoever I fight is going to be big.

“It’s going to be exciting to see where our careers go.”

Garcia initially aspired to go up against Davis at 140, but he ultimately agreed to a 136-pound catchweight bout that included a 10-pound rehydration clause.

Garcia’s previous two fights were at junior welterweight, including a convincing knockout victory over Javier Fortuna in July.

From Sandor Martin to Jack Catterall, Ryan Garcia sure will have plenty of options for his next fight.