The Buffalo Sabres are ignominiously in the middle of the longest playoffs drought in NHL history, and their offseason activity shows that they are plainly aware of that fact. General manager Kevyn Adams added several speedy forwards in the hopes of providing the squad with the necessary style of play and firepower to contend for a postseason slot. Though, Buffalo is unlikely to obtain said success if it is without its top defenseman.

Three-time All-Star Rasmus Dahlin suffered an undisclosed injury and left the first day of on-ice practice, providing Sabres fans with a bad omen weeks before the 2024-25 campaign begins. Returning head coach and Buffalo fan favorite Lindy Ruff is easing qualms with his latest update, though.

“{Dahlin} is doing well,” he told the media, per the team. “Just will probably miss a couple days of practice. So, nothing too serious.”

Sabres trust Rasmus Dahlin to lead an effective blue line

What a relief. Ruff will lean heavily on the former No. 1 overall draft pick to give his blue line an edge during the upcoming season. Dahlin has totaled 50-plus points in three consecutive years and posted a career-high 20 goals, 154 blocks and 195 hits in 2023-24. Fortunately, it does not appear that the Sabres will be missing his two-way presence for very long.

The 24-year-old will ideally return to the ice within the week. That will ensure he has enough time to get acquainted to Ruff's system. After a summer characterized by both change and nostalgia, Buffalo will be highly focused on developing team chemistry. Assuming the Sabres mesh well together, this could be the first time since 2011 that the KeyBank Center hosts a Stanley Cup Playoff game.

That dream is obviously far away from being realized, but with lucky breaks like the Rasmus Dahlin injury situation, it is starting to feel a bit more attainable by the day.