Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery bag skated his troops at the end of practice on Monday. Team captain Brad Marchand said it was timely intervention on Montgomery's part, per Bruins writer Joe Haggerty.

“Brad Marchand on Monty bag skating the B's at end of practice: ‘Obviously, last couple of days we haven't been as dialed in as we need to be. It's the accountability piece Monty upholds every day & wants us to be good. It's a good message to send when he feels we're slipping,'” Haggerty tweeted on Monday.

The Bruins had an impressive 9-0-1 record in their first 10 games. However, they have lost two of their past four. They fell to the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on November 4. The Bruins then beat the Dallas Stars and New York Islanders before losing to the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime on Saturday.

Apparently, losing two games in the span of a week was already a red flag for Jim Montgomery. We're talking about the team that had the NHL's best regular-season record (65-12-5) last year. He's holding the team to a high standard again, that's why he bag skated them at the end of practice.

Brad Marchand made headlines prior to the Bruins' recent slide. He pulverized Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren on the boards in Boston's 3-2 win on November 3.

Despite the ferocity of Marchand's hit, the officials did not penalize him. On the other hand, Liljegren's teammates had to help him get back on his feet. Team physicians later reporter he will miss a significant amount of time.

Brad Marchand has been playing his new role as the Bruins' team captain to the hilt. Hopefully, getting bag skated will serve as a timely wake-up call for him and his teammates.