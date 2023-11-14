It is an Atlantic Division clash as we continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Sabres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It is an Atlantic Division clash as the Boston Bruins visit the Buffalo Sabres. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Bruins-Sabres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the Eastern Conference, and second most points in the NHL. Sitting at 11-1-2 on the year, the Bruins have 24 points, a point ahead of the Rangers in the Eastern Conference, and one behind the Golden Knights for the league lead. The Bruins are coming off a loss in overtime their last time out. They were in Montreal on Saturday and while they scored just 36 seconds into the game to take the lead, the goal-scoring would not be consistent. No more goals would be scored in the first, and none would be scored in the second either.

The Canadiens scored twice in the first minute of the third period to take the lead. Brad Marchand tied it up on the power play to force overtime though. There, Kaiden Guhle scored his first of the year to give the Canadiens the win.

Meanwhile, the Sabres entered the year with expectations to compete in a playoff sport, but right now are falling short of those expectations. They come into the game sitting at 7-7-1 on the year, but that is just a point behind what is currently a playoff spot. The Sabres are coming in off a loss though. Last time out they faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Sabres were down 1-0 after a late first-period goal from Evgeni Malkin, and that goal would be the game-winner. Tristan Jarry stopped all 35 shots he faced as the Penguins would win 4-0.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Bruins-Sabres Odds

Boston Bruins: -152

Buffalo Sabres: +126

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Bruins vs. Sabres

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Bruins Will Win

It is David Pastrnak who leads the way for the Bruins this year. Pastrnak enters the game leading the team in goals, assists, points, goals on the power play, assists on the power play, and power play points this year. Pastrnak comes into the game with 10 goals and 11 assists on the year, good for 21 points. He also has three goals on the power play and six assists on the power play, giving him nine points when a man-up this year. He is going by Brad Marchand and Pavel Zacha when on the ice. Marchand comes into the game with seven goals and eight assists on the year. Both of those marks are good for second on the team, as it hits 15 points this year. Meanwhile, he has two goals and four assists when on the man advantage this season.

Zacha comes into the game fourth on the team in points this year. He has five goals and five assists, good for ten points. Sitting third on the team in points this year in Charlie Coyle, who has five goals on the year with seven assists. He has also been solid on the power play with two goals on the power play this year. He shares a line with James van Riemsdyk, who entertains the game with four goals and six assists, good for ten points on the year.

The power play for the Bruins this year ranks 15th in the NHL. They have scored ten times when up a man this year, good for a 21.3 conversion rate. They have been amazing when man down this year. The Bruins rank second in the NHL with a 90.9 kill rate when man down this year. This aids in their league leading 2.00 goals allowed per game.

Another reason they have allowed so few goals in both goalies playing great this year. Linus Ullmark is expected to be in goal today for the Bruins. He is 5-1-1 on the year with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. Last time out he rebounded from his first bad start of the year. While his first start of the month was rough, with Ullmark allowing five goals on 40 shots, last time out, it was just two goals on 29 shots in the win.

Why The Sabres Will Win

It has been Jeff Skinner to led the way for the Sabres this year. He has split time in the top rotation and the second one this year, but has produced on both lines. In the year he leads the team with seven goals, plus he has six assists for 13 points. Joining him in scoring a lot is Tage Thompson. He comes in with six goals and six assists on the year to give him 12 points. Further, he has also scored once on the power play with two assists, while also scoring two shorthanded goals this year.

Casey Mittlestadt has also been solid for the Sabres this year. He comes into the game with three goals and nine assists on the year, good for 12 points. Behind the top set of wingers, the Sabres also have Rasmus Dahlin. Dahlin comes into the game with three goals and eight assists on the year, giving him 11 points. One goal and three of his assists have come on the power play.

The power play this year has been a struggle for the Sabres. They come in ranked 28th in the NHL with just an 11.1 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, on the penalty kill, they come in 12th in the NHL, killing 84.5 percent of man-down chances this year.

Devon Levi is expected to be in goal today for the Sabres. He comes in with a 3-3-0 record with a 3.17 goals against average and a .896 save percentage. Levi was solid in his last start though. While allowing just two goals, LEvi stopped 356 shots to get his second win in a row, and third of the year.

Final Bruins-Sabres Prediction & Pick

The Sabres' biggest issue this year has been scoring consistently. In the seven wins this year, they are averaging over four goals per game. In the eight losses, they are averaging under two goals per game. The inconsistent scoring, combined with the fact that they are facing one of the best defensive units in the NHL with the Bruins will be the difference in this game. Take the Bruins to win on the road.

Final Bruins-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Bruins ML (-152)