The Buffalo Sabres are desperately trying to break the longest playoff drought in North American sports. The Western New York based franchise hasn't advanced to the dance since 2011, and despite multiple rebuilds, including trading once-franchise cornerstone Jack Eichel in the process, nothing has worked.

But the Sabres have a competitive squad, and similar to the last two seasons, they should be hanging around the Eastern Conference playoff picture all 2024-25 long. It'll certainly take a couple of bounce backs — especially from Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens — along with a plethora of other things going right, but Buffalo is right there.

Now, it's time for the young core to prove that the squad deserves to be playing hockey at the end of April, something that has been completely foreign to almost the entire roster. And a couple of top prospects at training camp could be an immediate boost in that effort. Here are four prospects to watch as Sabres' training camp continues ahead of the team's home opener against the New Jersey Devils in Prague, Czech Republic on October 4.

Jiri Kulich has the best chance to make the team

Selected No. 28 overall by the Sabres in the 2022 NHL Draft, Jiri Kulich is no stranger to scoring goals. The 20-year-old has potted 51 of them over the last two seasons with the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans, and he probably has the best chance of any prospect at training camp of cracking the opening night roster.

The Czech forward would absolutely love to be starting his NHL career in his home country early next month, and he's already started off well at training camp. This player has an excellent offensive toolkit, but he also competes well off the puck, and never shies away from a good puck battle.

The young center played one game for the Sabres in 2023-24, and after two full years getting acclimated to North American hockey, head coach Lindy Ruff could insert him on either of the top lines — especially if he shows a willingness to move to the wing. It'll be interesting to see if Kulich can break into the NHL full time, or if he'll start another season in Rochester.

Konsta Helenius is Buffalo's 1st-round pick from 2024

Konsta Helenius is another scoring center, although he's a couple of years younger than Kulich. Drafted No. 14 overall in 2024, the Finnish forward is fresh off an excellent campaign in the country's top league. Playing with Jukurit in Liiga, Helenius managed 14 goals and 36 points in 51 games in his home country, but was even better in the playoffs.

Helenius scored six points in six games in the postseason, while playing exceptional defense for his squad. This projects as a standout second-line center in a couple of years, although he'll likely begin his North American career in Rochester. He's an extremely hard worker who has a ton of experience playing against men after playing nearly two full seasons in Finland's top league.

The youngster's abilities will be on full display in training camp, but unlike Kulich, there's a very small chance he actually gets into NHL games in 2024-25. Still, it looked to be a great pick by general manager Kevyn Adams, and it's only a matter of time before the right-shot center is making his mark in the sport's top league.

Devon Levi needs no introduction

The prospect who will be most familiar to Sabres fans, Devon Levi has already played a cup of coffee — and more — in the National Hockey League. The 22-year-old got into 23 games with Buffalo last year, playing to a 10-8-2 record along with a 3.10 goals-against average and .899 save percentage.

When he was sent down, Levi shined in the AHL, winning 16 of his 26 starts and compiling a sparkling 2.42 GAA and .927 SV%. Although he's just 6-foot tall, the Quebec native is extremely athletic, which helps him move quickly around the crease. After a phenomenal showing in the minors, it's almost certain he will begin the 2024-25 campaign as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's backup.

A former No. 212 overall selection by the Florida Panthers in 2020, Levi is ready for a full time shot in the big leagues, which is exactly what he'll get this season. It'll be interesting to see if he can improve on his modest totals in his first full NHL campaign.

Noah Ostlund is a speedy playmaking forward

Finally, Noah Ostlund will make his case for a roster spot with the 2024-25 Sabres after spending most of last year in the Swedish elite league last season. Playing with the Vaxjo Lakers in the SHL, the 20-year-old put up 23 points in 38 games, before ending the year with the Americans in the AHL.

He got into just two regular-season games in Rochester, adding an assist before scoring a goal over three postseason contests. Although he's undersized at just 5-foot-11 and 165 pounds, Ostlund is a speedy playmaker who can create off the rush, and like Helenius, he competes hard off the puck.

Also like Helenius, it'll probably be at least another full year before he plays for the Sabres — he's likely to get a full year of North American exposure in Rochester first. But it's only a matter of time before he cracks an NHL roster, and he projects as a top-six player who will be a lot of fun to watch when the times comes.

It'll be intriguing to see if Kulich ends up making the team, and how well Helenius and Ostlund show at training camp in 2024-25. But for Levi, he should play upwards of 30 NHL games for the first time in his young career.