The Buffalo Sabres continue their Canadian road trip as they face the Montreal Canadiens. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Canadiens prediction, pick, and how-to-watch

The Sabres enter the game sitting at 15-19-4 on the year, which is seventh in the Atlantic Division. Last time out they face the Ottawa Senators. The Senators took the early lead on a Jakob Chychrun power play goal just 6:51 into the game. Zack MacEwen would make it 2-0, but Tage Thompson would get a goal back and make it 2-1 at the end of the first. That would be the end of scoring for the Sabres though. The Senators would add two more in the second and one more in the third, as Anton Forsberg stopped 45 of 46 shots. The Sabres would fall 5-1.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens sit sixth in the Atlantic Division, having a 16-16-5 record on the year. Last time out, they faced the Dallas Stars. Jamie Benn scored just 11 seconds into the game to give the Stars the lead, but Nick Suzuki and Kaiden Guhle would both score in the first ten minutes of the game to give the Canadiens the 2-1 lead heading into the second. There, Jordan Harris would score his first goal of the year, making it 3-1. In the third, Cole Caufield would extend the lead on the power play, and while the Stars would score two late in the period, the Canadiens would come away with a 4-3 win.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Canadiens Odds

Buffalo Sabres: -134

Montreal Canadiens :+112

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

How to Watch Sabres vs. Canadiens

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Sabres Will Win

The Sabres sit 24th in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring just 2.92 goals per game this year. The leading goal scorer for the team this year is Jeff Skinner. He comes into the game with 15 goals on the year, along with 12 assists, for 27 points. Skinner is third on the team in points while leading the team in power-play goals. He comes in with five power-play goals this year. Meanwhile, the second on the team in goals is JJ Peterka. He has 12 goals and 13 assists this year, good for 25 points. He has not been as strong on the power play with just one goal and two assists.

Casey Mittlestadt is the leading points scorer this year and sits tied for third on the team in goals this year. Mittelstadt has ten goals and 21 assists this year for a total of 31 points on the year. He also has struggled on the power play this year with just three assists. Joining him with ten goals this year is Rasmus Dahlin, the blue line. Dahlin comes in with the ten goals and 19 assists, to sit second on the team in points with 29. Further, Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch have both been scoring well this year, giving the Sabres two lines of scoring forwards. Tuck has nine goals this year, with 24 total points, while Thompson has ten goals this year with 21 total points.

The Sabres have struggled on the power play this year, with a 12.8 per conversion rate, which is good for 29th in the NHL this year. Meanwhile, thye sit 22nd in the NHL on the penalty kill, with a 77.8 percent success rate on the year.

Devon Levis is expected to start in goal tonight for the Sabres. He comes into the game with a 7-6-2 record. Levi has a 3.36 goals against average and a .888 save percentage on the year. He has lost three of his last four starts though, giving up four goals in each of them, and having a save percentage below .870. His only win in his last four starts was against Toronto, where he let in three goals, but the Sabres scored nine.

Why The Canadiens Will Win

The Canadiens sit 27th in the NHL this year in goals per game on the year. They are scoring just 2.78 goals per contest this season. Nick Suzuki leads the way for them, leading the team in goals, assists, and total points on the season. Suzuki comes in with 12 goals and 22 assists this year, good for 34 total points. Meanwhile, he has been the best on the power play as well, with six goals and ten assists on the man advantage this year.

Sitting second on the team in goals while sitting tied for second in points this year is Cole Caufield. He enters the game with 11 goals and 16 assists on the year, good for 27 points. He has also been solid on the defensive end of the ice, being the only forward in the top six to not have a negative plus/minus rating on the year. Joining him with 27 points this year is Mike Matheson. The defenseman comes in with six goals this year while being second on the team in assists with 21. The Canadiens also get goal-scoring help from the second line this year. Alex Newhook comes in with seven goals, while Sean Monahan comes in with nine. Regularly, one of them plays on the second rotations of forwards.

The Canadiens sit 21st in the NHL this year on the power play, converting on 18.6 percent of their opportunities this year. They have 24 total power-play goals this year. They have struggled on the penalty kill this year though. The Canadiens are 30th in the NHL with a 72.8 percent success rate on the penalty kill this year.

Sam Montembeault is the projected starter in goal tonight for the Canadiens. He is 8-5-2 on the year with a .903 save percentage and a 2.94 goals-against average. Last time out was one of his better performances as of late, saving 30 of 33 shots and taking the win. Still, he has been below .910 in save percentage and allowed three or more goals in each of his last five starts.

Final Sabres-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

This game is going to come down to which team can figure out how to score. Neither of them has scored well this year, and neither of them has been great in odd-man situations. The Sabres have struggled heavily on the road as of late. They have scored just ten goals in their last five road games while giving up 18. The Canadiens are coming home after a seven-game road trip in which they scored 22 goals over the seven games. The Canadiens are scoring better right now, and Sam Montembeault is the better goaltender in this game. Take the home underdog in this one.

Final Sabres-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Canadiens ML (+112)