The San Jose Sharks did not win the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery. This honor went to the New York Islanders, who jumped up 10 spots to claim the first overall selection. Still, San Jose is slated to pick second overall when the draft emanates from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, in two weeks. And the Sharks can still walk away with an elite talent.

The Sharks already have some promising talent on their roster. In fact, San Jose has 2024's No. 1 pick in Macklin Celebrini. He, alongside the likes of Will Smith and William Eklund, the future is bright in San Jose. The 2025 NHL Draft promises to make it even brighter.

There are a number of options the Sharks can pursue with the second overall pick. However, there are a few options that are more realistic than others. Here is a breakdown of the best options San Jose should consider once they are on the clock at the 2025 NHL Draft.

Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa

At this time, many expect the Islanders to select Erie Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer first overall. This takes the best defenseman off the board, which San Jose may not be pleased with. However, they will have their pick of the elite forward prospects with the No. 2 pick.

Michael Misa is potentially the best forward prospect in the 2025 NHL Draft. He has game-breaking skill and projects as an elite point producer. He does play center, as do Celebrini and Smith. However, one of those two could move to the wing at some point down the line. Misa could as well. Either way, the Spirit star has the potential to be an elite first-line player.

San Jose may want to take a more natural winger in the 2025 NHL Draft. However, having too many centers is never a bad thing. Especially when they have the potential to become some of the best players in the game.

Erie Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer

Schaefer is expected to go first overall, as mentioned. However, it isn't a lock. The Islanders could elect to go with a forward at the top of the 2025 NHL Draft. Misa is a candidate, as is Long Island native James Hagens. In this scenario, they take one of those centers.

This leaves Schaefer to fall to the Sharks, which is their preferred scenario. San Jose has its forward anchors figured out already. What they lack is a true, top-pairing defenseman. Schaefer is one of the best defensive prospects to come out in recent seasons. He certainly could be the answer on the Sharks blueline moving forward.

San Jose is hoping to add Schaefer to its mix. Whether he makes their roster right away remains to be seen. In any event, it's hard to deny the potential he brings to the table for any team that drafts him this summer.

Brampton Steelheads forward Porter Martone

Brampton Steelheads winger Porter Martone is a bit of an interesting case. Martone was a favorite to go No. 1 early in the season. However, some now believe he could fall as far as eighth or ninth once the 2025 NHL Draft rolls around.

Martone is the best pure winger in this class. And he is one of the best goal scorers, as well. He has the potential to play first-line minutes with his combination of physicality, skill, and offense. The Sharks can use a winger to pair with Celebrini atop the lineup. As a result, Martone has to be considered.

Martone may not be the flashiest player, even with his skillset. But he has all the makings of a future star. If they elect not to take another center, the Steelheads star is the next logical option for the Sharks at the 2025 NHL Draft.