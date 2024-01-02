Is it AI if people are still involved?

SAG-AFTRA is once again in the crosshairs due to AI. This time, it's an alleged AI-generated image meant to promote the union's upcoming Labor Innovation & Technology Summit, Deadline reported.

The image posted on SAG-AFTRA's X (formerly Twitter) announcing the summit features two figures: a woman face-to-face with a robot.

It is our responsibility to adapt to tech so that workers are protected. ✅ On 1/9 at #LITSummit2024, labor, entertainment and technology leaders will discuss why tech is a human and workers rights issue. How to watch and more information: https://t.co/uMaxahphlZ pic.twitter.com/65t7s3uuzr — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) December 27, 2023

Karla Ortiz, a Puerto Rican artists with credits in Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War, sounded the alarm on the social media platform:

@sagaftra advertising a worker focused summit with exploitative generative AI is deeply shameful. The summit is also co-sponsored by @IATSE . Does this mean visual workers, whom IATSE represents, are ok to exploit & replace? This signals you dont care for all workers or solidarity.

Later, Ortiz updated her post saying that when she contacted IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees), they claimed that they weren't aware of it.

The issue with the illustration, meant to promote a summit that's supposed to be worker-focused, is that it isn't focused on the workers but on what can be achieved using A.I.

Deadline reported that a SAG-AFTRA spokesperson refused to comment. However, the media outlet also said that an insider had claimed that the illustration was an Adobe stock image created by human artists, but using AI tools, not generated by AI. The insider further explained that the image was chosen by SAG designers and overseen by an art director.

Generative AI has been one of SAG-AFTRA's main sticking point during the strike. While the majority of the union voted to ratify the deal, many have expressed their opinions regarding the lack of the safety guardrails when it comes to protecting performers from the relatively new technology that is generative AI.

SAG-AFTRA's Labor Innovation and Technology Summit