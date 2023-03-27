Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Fight against a world stained with sin. Here are the details you need to know about Saga of Sins, from its release date to its gameplay and story.

Saga of Sins Release Date: March 30, 2023

Saga of Sins comes out on March 30, 2023. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Saga of Sins Gameplay

Saga of Sins is an action-adventure Metroidvania game. Players must navigate various stages, defeating the enemies in their way while discovering hidden treasure. To fight said enemies, which vary from small flying mobs to grotesque beings, the player must switch between four demonic creatures. Each of these creatures has unique abilities and shot types, as well as strengths and weaknesses. As of the moment, only three creatures have been revealed: The Werewolf, the Gargoyle, and the Griffin. A fourth is available, however, it is still a secret as to what it is.

As mentioned above, these demonic creatures have abilities and powers. The werewolf, for example, can shatter cracked glass to reveal secrets. The Gargoyle can burn boxes and braziers, and the Griffin can climb vine-covered walls. Players must switch between these creatures at the right times, as it could spell the difference between life and death.

While exploring and defeating enemies, the player can pick up gold from defeated enemies. Players can use this gold to upgrade their Skill Tree, which gives them upgraded powers and more. This includes increasing health and damage, upgrading attacks, and more.

Players can take party in the game’s “story arcade”, where the game’s storyline melds with arcade gameplay. THere are a total of 31 levels, split between what the game calls Sinner Levels and Innocent Levels. Sinner Levels has the player fighting against waves upon waves of enemies, and fighting against the seven deadly sins that plague the land. Innocent Levels, on the other hand, are more puzzle-solving than action, so players must use their creature’s abilities to solve a wide variety of tests.

Saga of Sins Story

Players take control of Cecil, a righteous cleric sent to the plague-infested village of Sinwell. There, he must use his shapeshifting powers to fight against the seven deadly sins that have taken over the villagers. In doing so, he will free the villagers from their control.

