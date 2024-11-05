Saint Louis basketball’s Robbie Avila became a college basketball fan favorite after leading Indiana State to the NCAA Tournament last season. The 2024 first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honoree now suffered a setback since transferring to the Billikens, though.

Avila will miss time after spraining his ankle on Monday, via Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman.

“Saint Louis big man Robbie Avila suffered a sprained right ankle in Monday’s season opener against Santa Clara and is expected to miss a couple of weeks, school announced,” Goodman said. “[Head coach] Josh Schertz told me yesterday that they will be careful since Avila sprained same ankle a couple months ago.”

Avila scored 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting with five rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and a steal in the 85-78 loss against the Broncos. With the 6-fo0t-10, 240-pounder out, Saint Louis now loses the only listed center on its roster for the time being.

Saint Louis basketball needs Robbie Avila

Avila followed coach Schertz to the Billikens for his junior year and is a vital piece to their puzzle in a competitive Atlantic 10 conference. Unfortunately, though, the 2023 MVC All-Freshman team honoree is unlikely to return before league play, via Goodman.

Expand Tweet

“Yeah, I talked to Josh Schertz afterwards. It doesn’t sound great. It sounds like it’s pretty much the same injury. You know, he had the Grade 2 sprain before, kept him out for – I don’t know, three, four weeks in the offseason,” said Goodman. “My guess is they’re going to be conservative. That’s certainly what Josh told me – hey, you know, we’re not going to put him in harm’s way here, we’re going to take it slow with him.”

“He walked out on crutches with his mom out of the arena,” Goodman continued. “I think he’s probably going to be out four-to-six weeks. I don’t know if we’ll see him before league play.”

*More to come*