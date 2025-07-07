Stanford football quietly yet assertively established itself as a force during June's college football recruiting blitz. Now they've kicked off July by shockingly leapfrogging Alabama and Florida State for a four-star talent.

The Cardinal pulled in “one of the nation's premier defensive backs” Monday, per Tom Loy of 247Sports. Loy reports Lasiah Jackson is off to Palo Alto in joining the growing 2026 class on “The Farm.”

Jackson stars for Lee County in Georgia. He heads to the Bay Area carrying an impressive 6-foot-3, 175-pound frame equipped with stout ball skills. Loy added how Jackson's commitment “is a huge win for Stanford.”

The Cardinal, though, have pulled in stacks of recruiting wins during the summer. Even following the abrupt firing of Troy Taylor as head coach back in March. Stanford is since building itself back up with interim head coach Frank Reich and general manager Andrew Luck at the forefront. Luck also has say in the future athletic director for Stanford.

How Stanford beat Alabama, Florida State on recruiting trail

The Cardinal still put together two rare recruiting wins here. Stanford doesn't always beat Alabama for four-stars — including those hailing from the South region. The Cardinal even knocked off Atlantic Coast Conference rival FSU, which is on its own recruiting tear.

So how did Stanford win over the talented Jackson? He detailed his reasonings with Loy.

“Stanford is the total package. Elite football, elite education, and elite people,” Jackson began. “It's a place that challenges you on and off the field, and that's exactly what I was looking for. I wanted a school where I could grow into the best version of myself, not just as a player, but as a leader, a student, and a man. The standard they hold themselves to is different, academically, athletically, and culturally.”

Safeties coach Kodi Whitfield is credited for running point on Jackson's commitment. Jackson landed 30 total offers as a versatile DB from the state of Georgia. And he adds to some notable recruiting wins for Stanford.

Three-star edge rusher Sarrel Howard from Southern California powerhouse Inglewood High chose the Cardinal on Fourth of July. Four-star running back/wide receiver Ryelan Morris turned down Baylor and Stanford's ACC rival Miami for the Cardinal back on June 4. Even big wideout target Daylen Sharper, son of former NFL safety Darren, chose the Cardinal during June.

Stanford holds 19 total verbal commits and ranks 28th nationally for the '26 class.