Just about everyone who has ever aspired to play Major League Baseball has played a game of Home Run Derby in their backyard. Seattle Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh is no different.

A week before Raleigh participates in the real thing in Atlanta, video has surfaced of a young Raleigh fantasizing about winning it.

Daniel Kramer, who covers the Mariners for MLB.com, first shared the video via X. He says Raleigh was eight years old at the time.

Behold:

When Cal Raleigh says he has childhood memories dreaming of growing up and competing in the Home Run Derby, he really means it. 📽️ ⚾️Video evidence circa 20 years ago, when Cal was only 8-years-old (shared via his dad, Todd, who will be throwing to him in Atlanta): pic.twitter.com/ABtKaXVC6Q — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) July 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The video shows Raleigh performing an original composition, likely titled “I'm the Home Run Derby Champ,” and raising his bat high over his head in celebration.

To make matters even sweeter, as Kramer wrote, Raleigh's father Todd will be the one pitching to him the night before the All-Star game when his dream becomes a reality — 150 miles from where he grew up in North Carolina. Raleigh hopes that his 15-year-old brother, Todd Jr., will be the one catching him.

Todd Jr. is currently playing travel ball, according to Kramer, but it just so happens that he's playing in the Atlanta suburbs.

Raleigh, in his fourth full season in the majors, is having by far the best power-hitting season of his career. His 35 home runs through 88 games are already a season-long career high, and they put him on pace for an American League record 64 total. He also set the MLB record for most home runs before the All-Star break by both a catcher and switch hitter.

“It's really cool,” Raleigh said when he announced his participation. “Obviously, for all my family, it'll be easy for them to get to. And friends have already been texting me and asking if I would do it. So now hopefully I can put their mind at ease a little bit.”

Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta Braves), James Wood (Washington Nationals) and Byron Buxton (Minnesota Twins) have also announced they will participate in the Home Run Derby.