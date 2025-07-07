No one is more excited for the upcoming NBA season than Minnesota Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards as it marks a new opportunity for him to chase his first NBA Championship. With a number of deep playoff runs already under his belt, Edwards will be looking to reach a new level in terms of his game. After a number of leaked looks, it appears as though he'll be doing so in the newest Adidas AE 2, a follow-up to his AE 1.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Since the release of the Adidas AE 1 back in December 2023, Anthony Edwards has become a household name and the face of Adidas' current basketball campaign. His highly-anticipated debut sneaker offered a fresh re-vamp from previous lines, ushering in a new era in the brand's design outlook moving forward.

Almost two years in, however, and the whispers of the upcoming AE 2 are beginning to grow. We've seen a number of varied looks over the last few months, but it seems as though a common silhouette has been established through most recent images and leaks.


The Adidas AE 2 will feature a similar full-length rubber treaded outsole to the first design, once again opting for a lower-cut midsole that blends into the upper. We see a much more even mix of material mesh and TPU panels throughout the shoe as the overall design is a bit more toned-down from the AE 1. The toe box remains similar, but we should see much more multi-color combinations throughout this type of silhouette.

Article Continues Below


Multiple colorways have begun to surface as we see a “Lucid Orange” pair slated for 2026 All-Star Weekend as well as a “Lucid Pink” version for January 2026. The closest release could be the “Blue Fushion” colorway reportedly dropping in October 2025. Still, there have been a number of in-hand looks and reported drop dates with no real confirm from Edwards or Adidas.


The Adidas AE 2 will reportedly come with a $130 retail tag, a slight increase from the previous AE 1 model. Still, almost two years of feedback from Edwards should go a long way in the updates to the newest shoe, so expect more consistency out of Adidas on this front.

How does the AE 2 stack up against the AE 1?

More Sneakers News
Nike A'One All-Star, A'ja Wilson, Nike, WNBA All-Star
A’ja Wilson’s ‘All-Star’ Nike A’One releasing soonDominik Zawartko ·
Cooper Flagg New Balance, Mavericks, Cooper Flagg New Balance sneakers
Cooper Flagg’s New Balance sneakers for 2025-26 NBA seasonDominik Zawartko ·
image thumbnail
MLS releasing Adidas Gazelle sneakers July 2025Dominik Zawartko ·
Nike Sabrina 3, Sabrina Ionescu, Nike, Nike Sabrina 3 release
Nike, Sabrina Ionescu officially unveil the Nike Sabrina 3Dominik Zawartko ·
Kyrie Kobe, Kyrie Irving ANTA, Kyrie Kobe ANTA sneaker
Mavs’ Kyrie Irving hints ‘absolutely’ to Kobe-inspired sneakerDominik Zawartko ·
Air Jordan 4 Toro Bravo release, Michael Jordan, Air Jordan
The Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ is returning Summer 2026Dominik Zawartko ·