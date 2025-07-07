No one is more excited for the upcoming NBA season than Minnesota Timberwolves' star Anthony Edwards as it marks a new opportunity for him to chase his first NBA Championship. With a number of deep playoff runs already under his belt, Edwards will be looking to reach a new level in terms of his game. After a number of leaked looks, it appears as though he'll be doing so in the newest Adidas AE 2, a follow-up to his AE 1.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Since the release of the Adidas AE 1 back in December 2023, Anthony Edwards has become a household name and the face of Adidas' current basketball campaign. His highly-anticipated debut sneaker offered a fresh re-vamp from previous lines, ushering in a new era in the brand's design outlook moving forward.

Almost two years in, however, and the whispers of the upcoming AE 2 are beginning to grow. We've seen a number of varied looks over the last few months, but it seems as though a common silhouette has been established through most recent images and leaks.

An early look at what could be the “Lucid Orange” Adidas AE 2, said to be dropping during next year's NBA All-Star Game 🍊 (via https://t.co/g6gaZL5ciI) pic.twitter.com/rtrGRvc4Hw — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) May 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

FIRST LOOK: adidas Anthony Edwards AE2 “White” 👀 pic.twitter.com/tzdJoLABLA — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) April 16, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Adidas AE 2 will feature a similar full-length rubber treaded outsole to the first design, once again opting for a lower-cut midsole that blends into the upper. We see a much more even mix of material mesh and TPU panels throughout the shoe as the overall design is a bit more toned-down from the AE 1. The toe box remains similar, but we should see much more multi-color combinations throughout this type of silhouette.

Article Continues Below

ANOTHER LOOK: Anthony Edwards’ adidas AE 2 “Lucid Pink” 🐜 🗓️ January 17th

📝 KJ2363

💵 $130

📷 prm.cotd (IG) pic.twitter.com/0pjqE0zTJG — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) June 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

FIRST LOOK: adidas Anthony Edwards 2 “Blue Fusion” 🌀 🗓️ October 25th, 2025

📝 JR4359 (MENS); JS3509 (GS); JS3502 (PS)

💰 $130; $100; $80 USD

📸 IG: prm.cotd

💵COP OR 🚮DROP? pic.twitter.com/r59Z5BpLI9 — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) July 6, 2025 Expand Tweet



Multiple colorways have begun to surface as we see a “Lucid Orange” pair slated for 2026 All-Star Weekend as well as a “Lucid Pink” version for January 2026. The closest release could be the “Blue Fushion” colorway reportedly dropping in October 2025. Still, there have been a number of in-hand looks and reported drop dates with no real confirm from Edwards or Adidas.

FIRST LOOK: adidas Anthony Edwards 2 🌌 📹 @dre_the_shoegod pic.twitter.com/d8mETnoJAa — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) April 16, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Adidas AE 2 will reportedly come with a $130 retail tag, a slight increase from the previous AE 1 model. Still, almost two years of feedback from Edwards should go a long way in the updates to the newest shoe, so expect more consistency out of Adidas on this front.

How does the AE 2 stack up against the AE 1?