By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

With a 6-9 record, Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints have an outside chance of sneaking into the postseason. However, as New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia Eagles in a crucial Week 17 matchup, Kamara looks questionable to see the field.

Kamara missed Wednesday’s practice due to a personal issue. Kamara was then absent on Thursday due to both personal reasons and now a quad injury.

The running back’s “personal issues,” at least made some sense. Earlier in the week Kamara expressed frustrations with how the Saints were using him. However, this new quad injury should have Saints’ fans concerned.

New Orleans’ playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread. To win the NFC South, the Saints must defeat the Eagles and Panthers in their final two games. They’ll also need the Buccaneers to lose their final two games against the Panthers and Falcons.

It doesn’t seem likely that the Saints will run the NFC South tables. It seems especially unlikely without Kamara on the field.

While it has been a down year for the Saints’ running back, he is still one of the most explosive weapons New Orleans has. He has rushed for 717 yards and added another 480 through the air. While he only has four total touchdowns on the season, Kamara ranks 25th in the NFL with 1,209 all-purpose yards.

Defeating the 13-2 Eagles has been no easy task for any team this season. The Saints will look to give Philadelphia their third loss of the season. However, they may be taking the field without their starting running back in Kamara.