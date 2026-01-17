The New Orleans Saints missed out on the playoffs for the fifth straight season, finishing with a 6-11 record in 2025. But the future looks a bit brighter in New Orleans as the team appears to have found its head coach in Kellen Moore and a potential franchise quarterback in Tyler Shough.

The rookie went 5-4 as New Orleans’ starter after taking over in Week 9. It was enough to convince the Saints to move forward with Shough as the starter in 2026. And the second-round pick made a strong impression on veteran defensive lineman Cameron Jordan as well.

“What he’s doing is, ‘Hey, I’m gonna fight each and every play.' I think that boy said something like, ‘I’m gonna die for y’all.' And then we saw him take a couple hits and get up like, ‘Nah.' So he took off his shirt– rib cage to hip, black and blue. And he’s over here cracking jokes… That’s that s**t [when] you like, ‘Oh that boy right,'” Jordan said, per Jordan Schultz.

“Bro, you see it, and you respect it. You know, like you’re not even looking at him as a rookie no more. You’re like, all right. If he’s QB1 he’s QB1.”

Tyler Shough impressed in rookie season with the Saints

Article Continues Below

After starting the season 1-7 with Spencer Rattler under center, the team turned to Shough in Week 9. Following a rocky debut against the Rams, the rookie closed out the year going 5-3 as a starter.

Shough led New Orleans to four straight wins at one point. It was the Saints’ longest winning streak since Drew Brees’ final season in 2020.

Shough’s strong play forced the Saints to change their draft strategy. The team no longer needs to focus on selecting a quarterback. Instead, New Orleans can build around the 26-year-old passer, adding weapons for Moore to incorporate into the offense in 2026.

“[Shough has a] super competitive demeanor… And he [developed] at an extremely high pace,” Jordan said. “So when Tyler took over, he had been fighting for everything. That’s sort of what he brings to the table. Case in point, this last game, he eludes a sack, steps through the pocket, knowing he’s about to get popped. Throws one across his shoulder to Kevin Austin in the end zone. I said, ‘Boy, if that boy ain’t cookin,' I don’t know what cookin' is.'”