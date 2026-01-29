The future of veteran tight end Taysom Hill with the New Orleans Saints remains unresolved. As he nears free agency after nine seasons with the franchise, Hill has yet to announce whether he plans to continue playing or retire.

New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis on Wednesday shared an update on Hill.

“I'm giving him some space, so I'll talk with him,” said Loomis per ESPN's Katherine Terrell. “But it's hard to have these conversations right after the end of the season. You want to let the emotion go out of it and not have them feel like they're pressured to make decisions.”

Hill, who turned 35 during the 2025 season, was visibly emotional following what could have been his final home game in the Caesars Superdome back in December. While he has not ruled out returning, he acknowledged at the time that many factors affecting his future are beyond his control. He also made it clear that, if he continues playing, his preference would be to remain with the Saints rather than join another team.

The 2025 season was statistically quieter for Hill compared to earlier years, largely due to lingering effects from a serious knee injury. He appeared in 13 games, rushing 52 times for 114 yards and one touchdown. As a receiver, he caught 11 passes for 91 yards, and in limited quarterback duties, he completed 2 of 6 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown. He also suffered a shoulder injury in the season-ending loss to the Atlanta Falcons, though Loomis confirmed on Wednesday that the issue wasn't “significant.”

Even in the shadows of a lighter workload, Hill still struck a historic chord late in the season. In his final home appearance, he threw a touchdown pass and became the first player in the Super Bowl era to reach at least 1,000 career rushing, receiving, and passing yards. That achievement added to an already unprecedented statistical profile.

Over nine seasons with New Orleans, Hill has garnered 2,551 rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns, 1,034 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns, and 2,426 passing yards with 12 passing scores. His versatility has seen him line up at quarterback, tight end, and multiple other offensive and special teams roles, earning him the “Swiss Army knife” label.

Hill is currently in the final year of his contract, which expires at the start of the new league year in March. If he decides to continue playing in 2026, the Saints would need to negotiate a new deal to keep him with the team.