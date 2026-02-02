The New Orleans Saints are currently in the middle of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. The Saints are coming off a 2025 season in which they didn't exactly produce a lot of wins, but did find something to be excited about in the form of young quarterback Tyler Shough down the stretch.

Now, the team has gotten some exciting news about one of their games for the upcoming 2026 season.

“The NFL has announced that the Saints will be the “home” team for the first-ever NFL game in Paris, France, during the 2026 season. The game will take place at the Stade de France – the country's national stadium,” reported NFL insider Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Saints owner Gayle Benson has released a statement in reaction to the news.

“We are excited to be selected to play in the first regular season game to take place in France,” said Benson, per the Saints' website. “This moment is special not only because of the strong cultural connection between Louisiana and France, but also because we will compete before a growing Saints fan base in Paris.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also spoke on the league's decision to send the Saints to Paris.

“Playing our first-ever regular season game at the impressive Stade de France, together with the New Orleans Saints, underlines our continued global growth ambitions and we look forward to bringing the NFL to our passionate fans in France,” he said.

The Saints will hope to bring a slightly more competitive product to the international stage than what they were able to field throughout the 2025 season, although there is some optimism around the franchise considering the play of Shough, and the prospect of adding another talented young piece in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft.

In any case, the full NFL schedule is typically released in May.