The New Orleans Saints ended the 2025-26 NFL season on a high note. They won four of their final five games to finish with six total wins. Not many expected them to win more than 3-4 games. Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough played well in 11 games and showed signs of progress throughout each game. Shough could turn himself into a legit QB in the NFL and already has the age and experience to help him get there.

On Thursday, ahead of Super Bowl 60 between the same old New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Shough talked to John DeShazier about the upcoming offseason and expectations for next season.

“You gotta get 1% better every day … We gotta keep going. We feel the sense of urgency, we feel what we're capable of, now we go out there and do it.” AP OROY Finalist Tyler Shough catches up with @JohnDeShazier on his expectations for next season pic.twitter.com/5sVLCMulgf — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 5, 2026

“Growth each week, growth each week,” Shough said. “What I learned is that it is such a long season that the ultimate goal is to win the NFC South, get in the playoffs, and win the Super Bowl. Whatever that looks like is how you get it done. I feel like each week I got better, and each week the team got better. I am fired up to have all of our coaches back. My goal is to be the same dude every day and keep it going.”

Shough threw for 2,384 yards and 10 touchdowns while rushing for 186 yards and three touchdowns. He had a passer rating of 91.3, which is decent. Overall, it's a great starting point for him as he prepares to be the franchise player.

