The New Orleans Saints have aging positions to address in the 2026 NFL Draft. Quarterback likely won't be one, as 26-year-old Tyler Shough earned the belief in the Saints' building he's the future behind center.

But head coach Kellen Moore and general manager Mickey Loomis need to build around their second-year QB.

Shough went 5-4 overall as the starting quarterback and played with an elder ground attack. He also helped turn Chris Olave into a 100-catch wideout for the first time in his career — yet he needs wide receiver help.

Running back, edge rusher and the offensive line are the main areas to address. Here's how New Orleans tackles the needs using the PFF mock draft simulator.

Round 1, Pick 8: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Alvin Kamara has seen better days. Even with one year left on his contract, it's time for the Saints to think of his long term replacement.

Enter Love — the best chance at cracking the top 10 at running back.

Love will be a hot commodity in April, with the Kansas City Chiefs already a contender. But the Saints swoop him up at No. 8 and hands Moore his first young big-play back.

Round 2, Pick 42: WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

Olave stretches the field and continues leading the WR room. But just imagine a big target like Sarratt next to him.

The national champion provided Fernando Mendoza with a big third down and red zone target. Sarratt confidently plucks the ball in front of cornerbacks even if it means adjusting his hands and body.

Shough gains a needed intermediate target too here.

Round 3, Pick 73: EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

Is Cam Jordan's replacement on his way? The Penn State star Dennis-Sutton arrives here to close out day two.

New Orleans should love Dennis-Sutton's hand violence at the point of attack. Plus he can set the edge with ease, which benefits Jordan if the 37-year-old opts to comeback.

The Nittany Lions star can either team with Jordan or take over as the top edge rusher here.

Round 4, Pick 132: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

Rivers starred on defense for the Atlantic Coast Conference champs. He brings impressive closing speed and hand extension to disrupt passes.

Rivers throttles contested catches even if it means leaping for it. He's a twitchy and aggressive player who plays much larger than his 5-foot-9 frame.

He'll need to add bulk to his 180-pound frame, though. But he's worth the selection here and he's impressing right now in the Senior Bowl.

Round 4, Pick 136: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

One of Vandy's top offensive weapons not named Diego Pavia. The TE emerged as the Heisman Trophy finalist's top target with 62 catches.

Moore can consider lining him up in the slot — which was what the Commodores did. Like Sarratt, he's another contested catch monster.

Moore, though, should love Stowers' past QB background…allowing Stowers to understand how to attack coverages.

Round 5, Pick 148: QB Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

We mentioned how QB wasn't considered the biggest need due to Shough. He still needs a backup though.

The cousin of Jarrett Stidham presents his own live arm mixed with mental toughness. He's a willing runner too when rushed.

The former Boise State QB Moore will need to fix Robertson's eyes, as he often locks onto the first wide receiver.

Round 5, Pick 170: DT Chris McClellan, Missouri

McClellan arrives fresh off delivering a career-high in sacks with six.

His pass rushing should benefit Bryan Bresee inside. But the former Mizzou Tiger and Florida Gator can help add depth behind Nathan Shepherd, who has one year left on his deal.

Round 6, Pick 188: G Caden Barnett, Wyoming

Saints finally address some interior offensive line help to close the draft (they hold no seventh round picks).

Barnett feasted on run defenders for a Cowboys team known for pounding the rock. He must improve his feet in pass protection, but hands IOL help here.