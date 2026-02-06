Drew Brees did not appear destined for Canton, Ohio when his NFL career began in 2001. The second-round draft pick was not an incredibly accurate quarterback with the then-San Diego Chargers, and after he enjoyed a breakout 2004-05 campaign, an injury to his throwing shoulder halted his progress and put his future in serious doubt. The Bolts were hesitant to make a firm commitment to Brees, but the New Orleans Saints recognized his potential. And the rest is history.

The Super Bowl 44 MVP is in a particularly reflective mood after he was officially announced as a member of the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. While everyone praises his legendary run, he is making sure to acknowledge his former general manager and head coach.

“None of this is possible without Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis,” Brees told reporters after the NFL Honors, per the Saints' official X account. “Believing in me at a time when it was kind of hard for me to believe in myself, coming off that injury. But it was those guys who saw something in me, believed in me, and then equipped and empowered me to be the best that I could be. Without that confidence and without that belief in me, this wouldn't have happened.”

The last-place Saints pursued Brees during a time when both parties were at a crossroads. Following the 2005 tragedy that was Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans desperately needed a reason to have hope. Watching an undersized QB out of Purdue lead one of the worst franchises in NFL history to its most prosperous stretch ever was the best medicine they could realistically get during this recovery period. No. 9 embraced the responsibility of representing a city that was desperate to heal.

“I know New Orleans was looking for a quarterback then, but I promise you I needed New Orleans more than New Orleans needed me,” he said. ” I had the chance to be part of something so special that most guys don't get a chance to be a part of.”

The Saints galvanized the entire community in 2010 when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts to win the team's first-ever Lombardi Trophy. Brees maintained his elite level for nearly another decade. During his 15-year run with the squad, he surpassed 5,000 passing yards five times and threw for at least 32 touchdowns in nine consecutive seasons. He currently ranks second all-time in both passing yards and passing TDs.

Brees will not merely have a bust in the Hall of Fame. He will forever be known as the man who helped a devastated city move forward. If Sean Payton and Mickey Loomis did not offer this Texan a contract, then one of the greatest sports stories of the 21st Century would not have been told.

Those two men should expect a heartfelt tribute when Drew Brees gets his gold jacket this summer.