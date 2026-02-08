A former Pro Bowl quarterback is reportedly thinking about returning to the league. Less than a year ago, Derek Carr announced his retirement from the NFL. A player for the New Orleans Saints, Carr's recurring injury issues led to his decision to hang up his cleats. Now, it seems like Carr is ready to pick his cleats up again.

A recent report from Mike Garofolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport indicated that Carr hasn't fully shut the door on a potential return to the NFL. According to the insiders, the right situation could be the spark for the former Saints quarterback to return, However, the report also states that Carr “isn't actively chasing” a return.

“Carr doesn't seem to be actively chasing a return to the NFL,” the report said. “He's indicated he has enjoyed spending time with family and taking on various projects. But he surely knows the interest is there and sources have said the right situation and coaching staff could lure Carr back onto the field.”

Should Carr unretire this offseason, it would be a benefit to the Saints. While they already have a quarterback they're evaluating in Tyler Shough, Carr still holds value as a potential trade chip. While the return might be small, any recompensation for Carr would be valuable for a rebuilding team like the Saints.

The report also notes that Carr's rehabilitation from his shoulder injury has gone well.

” Since then, Carr took several months off to rest, and sources say his shoulder has responded well, leading Carr to slowly begin rehabbing as the season unfolded. His shoulder has now improved to the point where he is throwing fully as part of his regular exercise routine. Teams have learned Carr currently has no shoulder limitations.”

Carr was one of the retired quarterbacks that NFL teams contacted last season, amidst a slew of injuries to their quarterbacks. In his last fully healthy season in 2023 with the Saints, Carr threw for 3,878 yards and 25 touchdowns to just eight interceptions while playing in all 17 games.