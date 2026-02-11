ESPN’s latest mock draft projects the New Orleans Saints to surround quarterback Tyler Shough with another dynamic weapon as the league turns its attention to the NFL Draft, scheduled for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh following the Seattle Seahawks’ victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX in San Francisco.

In a mock draft released Wednesday, ESPN analyst Field Yates slotted Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson to New Orleans with the No. 8 overall pick, highlighting the need for additional playmakers in Kellen Moore’s offense.

“8. New Orleans Saints

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Quarterback Tyler Shough provides the Saints with plenty of hope going forward, as he finished his rookie season with a 4-1 record. Tyson would be a huge addition to Kellen Moore's offense, which still needs more playmaking alongside Chris Olave. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Tyson is electric with the ball in his hands. He totaled 29 catches, 444 yards and three touchdowns in the final three games he played in 2024 before being knocked out for the season with an injury. His 2025 season was limited by uneven QB play and injuries, but he can be schemed up for as many touches as possible in New Orleans.”

Tyler Shough’s rookie rise sets stage for NFL Draft boost with Jordyn Tyson

The Saints finished 6-11 in 2025, but Shough, 26, showed signs of stability under center. Across 11 games, he threw for 2,384 yards while completing 67.6% of his passes, tallying 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. He posted a 91.3 passer rating and a 48.8 QBR, helping guide New Orleans to a 4-1 mark in his starts.

Shough also contributed on the ground, rushing for 186 yards on 45 carries with three touchdowns, adding a complementary layer to Moore’s scheme.

If the projection holds, pairing Tyson’s size and run-after-catch ability with Olave could reshape the Saints’ offensive outlook as they attempt to rebound and build around their young quarterback in 2026.