Francisco Alvarez went through his ups and downs last season with the New York Mets, and the downs found him in Triple-A at one point. The injuries that he suffered in 2024 affected him offensively going into the next season, and last June, the Mets demoted him to Triple-A Syracuse.

Fast forward to now, and Alvarez is a different person, and it all started with the offseason changes that he made to his body, according to Laura Albanese of Newsday.

“Francisco Alvarez has lost about eight or 10 pounds by focusing on his nutrition, he said. He worked with director of hitting Jeff Albert in the offseason and will be keeping the batting stance he re-adopted after returning from his demotion to Triple-A last year,” Albanese wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Last summer, Alvarez played at a weight of 245 pounds, but he plans to stay around 225 to 235 pounds this year. He's learned to improve his mechanics, which should help with his play, and there's no doubt that he's looking to have a big year coming into spring training.

Alvarez will play a key role for the Mets this season, and with the talent they have on the roster, there will, of course, be expectations for them to succeed.

“Every year, we come in with the same expectations: ‘It’s going to be our year, it’s going to be my year.’” For me, it’s just being consistent with my routine, being consistent with me, being consistent with everything. And go play baseball,” Alvarez said via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.