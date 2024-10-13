New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Chris Olave exited the team's Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and has been ruled out with a concussion.

Olave took a big hit from Buccaneers defenders early in the first quarter, where Tampa Bay defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. scooped up the fumble for a 58-yard fumble return touchdown. Olave walked off the field, and headed straight to the blue tent. He later made it to the locker room for further evaluation, but was later ruled out for the remainder of the Week 6 contest.

This could potentially force Olave to be sidelined at least an additional game when the Saints host the Denver Broncos in Week 7. That game will be the Thursday Night Football matchup, so the short week only worsens Olave's status.

The Saints get thinner offensively during Buccaneers game

The news is devastating. Not only because of the potential that Olave had for this matchup, but for the crux of the Saints' season. They already entered this game without Derek Carr, who suffered an oblique injury in Week 5. But Olave had a ton of steam because of Spencer Rattler getting the start. The rookie quarterback had singled out Olave earlier in the week, signaling that he'd be his primary target against the Buccaneers.

Without Olave, head coach Dennis Allen will have to lean extra on Rashid Shaheed, Alvin Kamara and tight ends Juwan Johnson and Foster Moreau.