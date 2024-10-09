The New Orleans Saints lost to the Kansas City Chief on Monday Night Football in Week 5. Adding injury to insult, quarterback Derek Carr was forced from the game with an oblique injury. Carr is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks with the ailment. While the Saints turned to Jake Haener to fill in at quarterback on Monday night, the team has named rookie QB Spencer Rattler as Carr’s replacement for Week 6.

It’s a disappointing loss after the veteran signal caller got off to a hot start early this season. However, third-year wideout Chris Olave is looking at the bright side of the quarterback change. “He’s exciting, man… He brings a lot to the table. Got a lot of talent and I’m excited to work with him,” Olave said of Rattler, via Saints insider Nick Underhill on X.

New Orleans selected Rattler in the fifth round of the 2024 draft. The young QB started out at Oklahoma in college before transferring to South Carolina for the 2022 season. He’ll take over behind center while Carr rehabs from his injury.

Rookie Spencer Rattler will start at QB for the Saints while Derek Carr is out

The Saints started out the season looking sharp under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. The team came close to making history during a 2-0 start. And Carr appeared to have resurrected his career in New Orleans after savaging the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, the team suffered a meltdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. That started the Saints’ current three-game losing streak, which dropped the team to 2-3 on the year and third place in the NFC South.

Rattler impressed during the preseason and there was a feeling that the Saints could turn to the rookie if Carr struggled. After a scorching hot start to his second season with the team, the 11-year pro has come back to earth. While the four-year, $150 million contract Carr signed ahead of the 2023 season indicates he’ll get the starting job back when healthy, Rattler will have an opportunity to showcase his talents.

Perhaps the rookie passer can get Olave more involved on offense. Through five games the 24-year-old receiver has 22 receptions for 275 yards and one touchdown. Last season Olave caught 87 passes for 1,123 yards and five scores for the Saints. Pro Bowl wideout Rashid Shaheed has been more in synch with Carr and Kubiak through the first five games of the season, racking up 338 yards and three touchdowns.