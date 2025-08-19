Three months after Derek Carr shockingly announced his retirement, the New Orleans Saints are still deciding on who their next starting quarterback will be for the 2025 NFL season. The battle has seemingly come down to either Spencer Rattler or rookie Tyler Shough, with Week 1 less than three weeks away.

Ahead of the team's final preseason game, head coach Kellen Moore believes the battle is still up in the air. Moore said that the decision is “really, really close,” according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Moore chose Rattler to start the Saints' first preseason game before giving Shough the nod in their second outing. Each player has seen the field in both games, with neither particularly impressing enough to separate himself.

While Rattler started the preseason opener, it was Shough who had the better game, throwing for 165 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Los Angeles Chargers. They swapped roles in game two, with Rattler playing better off the bench, recording 199 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Former fourth-round pick Jake Haener has seemingly disappeared from the competition. The injury-prone Haener was always on the outside looking in and did not play in New Orleans' second preseason game after attempting just eight passes against the Chargers.

Saints' quarterback battle between Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler

On paper, Rattler seems to have the advantage in all areas. He is the dual-threat quarterback with more NFL experience and is the younger player, despite entering the league a year before Shough. However, the team has invested more in Shough, selecting him in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

As a former quarterback, Moore has historically been adept at coaching the position. Offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier has also been touted for his work with signal-callers, notably guiding the likes of Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert in the NFL after coaching A.J. McCarron, Drew Stanton and Jake Locker in college.

Regardless of which player begins the year under center, the Saints are likely headed for another rebuild year. With the influx of quarterback prospects available in the 2026 NFL Draft, New Orleans fans might need to be patient for one more season before the team finds its true franchise player.